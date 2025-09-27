Makena White death: Jake Knapp's GF spoke about Tachycardia issues; PGA champ opens up

Makena White, PGA Tour champion Jake Knapp's girlfriend, died just before the Ryder Cup's opening day. She was 28 years old. While her cause of death has not been disclosed yet, fans dug up her old post about Tachycardia issues. Makena White, Jake Knapp's girlfriend, has tragically died(Instagram)

"Hi everyone - this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie," a post announcing Makena's passing away read.

"To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule," it further added.

An unnamed friend asked White's followers to honor her by making donations to Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund.

Makena White's Tachycardia issues

In June, White posted about the start of the RBC Canadian Open, the country’s pro golf championship, which her boyfriend played in. She revealed procedures she is going to have.

“Happy RBC Canadian Open week & 1st week of June! 2 cardiac & 1 vascular surgery standing between me and watching my crush play in my home country!” she wrote in the post.

In a different post, White shared a photo of her in a hospital bed. “We’re dialled #GolfsLongestDay,” she wrote in the caption. “By dialled, I mean tachycardic.”

Tachycardia is a medical term for a heart rate that is too fast, specifically a resting heart rate over 100 beats per minute (bpm) in adults.

Jake Knapp reacts

Meanwhile, Knapp reacted to her girlfriend's death. “Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate. We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend. She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us. It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time," he told PEOPLE.