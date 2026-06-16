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Makenzi Kern cause of death: What happened to Tyrese Haliburton’s fiancée Jade Jones’ friend on bachelorette trip?

Jade Jones’ bachelorette trip turned tragic after close friend Makenzi Kern died unexpectedly, leaving family and friends grieving.

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 06:46 am IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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A joyful bachelorette getaway for Jade Jones, the fiancée of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, ended in heartbreak after one of her closest friends, Makenzi Kern, died unexpectedly during the trip. According to TMZ Sports, Kern passed away on June 8 while the group was in St. Barts celebrating ahead of Jones’ wedding. She was 26 years old. Sources told TMZ Sports that Kern died from health complications, and her family does not believe drugs, alcohol, or foul play played any role in her death.

Jade Jones and Makenzi Kern shared a long friendship

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton's fiancee's bachelorette trip was hit by tragedy when Makenzie Kern died while celebrating with Jade Jones. (AP)

The loss has deeply affected those who knew Kern. An obituary shared by her family said she was spending time with some of her closest friends on what was meant to be a once-in-a-lifetime trip to St. Barthelemy Island when she passed away. The obituary remembered her as a fun-loving person who could lift the mood of any room with her energy and sense of humor.

Jones and Kern first met while they were members of the Iowa State cheerleading squad. Their friendship continued long after their college years. Iowa State is also where Jones met Haliburton, who played basketball for the Cyclones before entering the NBA in 2020.

TMZ Sports reported that Kern died around the time the group was expected to return to the United States. Her death came just two days after her 26th birthday.

In an anniversary message shared on social media earlier this year, Jones wrote, “6 whole years of loving you. Every single day you continue to amaze me!! You make this world shine so incredibly bright, and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side.”

Also Read: Who is Juli Savioli? Gaspi’s ex-girlfriend breaks silence after YouTuber dies in Rio helicopter crash

As of now, Jones, Haliburton, and other members of the bridal party have not publicly commented on Kern’s death.

 
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Home / Sports / US Sports / Makenzi Kern cause of death: What happened to Tyrese Haliburton’s fiancée Jade Jones’ friend on bachelorette trip?
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