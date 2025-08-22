Maria Sharapova's family: All about the tennis legend's baby boy Theodore

Maria Sharapova is set to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday. The tennis legend will join Mike and Bob Bryan, who are also set to be inducted, WTA Tennis reported. Sharapova, who retired five years ago, finished her career with 36 WTA Tour-level titles. Maria Sharapova will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.(The Associated Press)

Post retirement, the tennis legend has shifted into a very different role these days, which is being a mom. Sharapova and her fiancé, British businessman Alexander Gilkes, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Theodore, in 2022. When she announced it on Instagram, the Russian tennis legend said Theodore was “the most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for.”

Here is everything you need to know about Maria Sharapova’s son, Theodore.

When was Maria Sharapova’s son born?

Theodore was born on July 1, 2022. Soon after, Sharapova introduced him to the world with a heartfelt post. She and Gilkes, who co-founded the online auction house Paddle8, sometimes call him by nicknames like T or Theo, People magazine reported.

Sharapova rarely shares photos of her son, Theodore, on Instagram. When she does, she carefully keeps his face hidden to protect his privacy.

Maria Sharapova on parenthood

Sharapova described parenting as a full-time job, but one that comes with joy. Speaking to PEOPLE magazine in 2022, she explained, “Every single week you learn something new about them, about their personality. It’s very special to share those moments with your child.”

Maria Sharapova may have retired from tennis, but the athlete in her has not gone anywhere. She sneaks in workouts during Theodore’s nap time. The former Russian tennis player admitted on Instagram in 2022 that she started really slow after giving birth.

She started with a bit of stretching first, then eventually moved to Pilates, long walks, and some light cardio as she got her rhythm back, People reported in 2022.

Her fiancé Gilkes also keeps updating his followers about the couple's son. On Father’s Day in 2023, he thanked Theodore for giving him the greatest gift of fatherhood.

