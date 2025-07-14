Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon win gets flirty throwback tribute from Maria Sharapova: ‘It is only appropriate…’

Jannik Sinner clinched his first Wimbledon title in a gripping final against Carlos Alcaraz, marking a historic moment in his career. Joining fans in celebrating the victory, tennis legend Maria Sharapova shared a playful tribute by reposting a fun dance video of herself and Sinner. Maria Sharapova commemorated Jannik Sinner win by sharing a 2019 dance video. Chris Raphael/AELTC/Pool via Reuters(Pool via Reuters)

Maria Sharapova shares a throwback dance video with Sinner

Following Sinner's first Wimbledon title, Sharapova celebrated his victory with a little throwback video of their dance. In the clip, Sinner and Sharapova are dancing and singing to Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. The couple filmed the video wearing their PJs and reindeer hats, as reported by ProFootballNetwork.

Along with the reposted video, she wrote, “It is only appropriate to bring this back to the top of the feed.” Her earlier tweet read, “I knew that one day you’ll regret this Congrats Champ!! patience, poise & class.” The video was originally posted during Christmas in 2019.

Sharapova, at the time, shared the video after Sinner's Australian Open win in January 2024.

Netizens react to Sinner and Sharapova's adorable throwback video

A user wrote on X, “Had to check my eyes 2 times to confirm this is Sinner.” A second user wrote, “Maria, you’re the real MVP for hyping Sinner like this! Watching you dance and then him win made my day. Tennis magic in full effect!” A third user wrote, “The best congratulations post.”

One user wrote, “At this rate, he'll never live it down lol,” while another wrote, “Two dopers lowkey. I love sinner tho.” The comment comes after Sinner was put under a ban for drug use. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) revealed that Sinner was inadvertently exposed to the banned substance clostebol during a massage by his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, in March 2024. The contamination was deemed unintentional.