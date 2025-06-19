Mark Walter net worth: How rich is TWG Global chief who is buying a majority stake in the Lakers

Mark Walter, the CEO of holding company TWG Global, is the front-runner to buy a majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Jeanie Buss will continue to serve in her role as Lakers governor, the report added. President Donald Trump listens as Los Angeles Dodgers owner & chairman Mark Walter speaks(AP)

Walter already has interests in several sports organizations, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, the Billie Jean Cup, Cadillac Formula One team and the Professional Women's Hockey League. He has been a stakeholder in the Lakers since 2021.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been owned by the Buss family since 1979. Jerry Buss bought the franchise from Jack Kent Cooke for $67.5 million. The transaction also included the Los Angeles Kings and the Los Angeles Forum. His daughter Jeanie has served as the NBA franchise's governor since his death in 2013.

Mark Walter net worth

Mark Walter has a net worth estimated at $12.4 billion as of Wednesday, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Forbes, however, reports that Walter has a net worth of $6.1 billion.

As CEO of Guggenheim Partners, Walter oversees a firm managing over $300 billion in assets, which he co-founded in the late 1990s by merging his Chicago-based Liberty Hampshire into the Guggenheim family office.

A 2019 SEC investigation into controversial real estate deals tied to Walter concluded without penalties. His personal portfolio includes stakes in Beyond Meat and Carvana, bolstering his $12.1 billion net worth, per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Since 2012, Walter has co-owned the Los Angeles Dodgers, acquired for $2.2 billion with partners like Magic Johnson, now valued at $6.3 billion.

In 2021, Walter and Todd Boehly bought a 27% Lakers stake for $1.35 billion, and his recent deal for majority ownership, announced on Wednesday, further boosts his influence.