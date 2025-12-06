Matt Campbell expected to target 3 key Iowa stars in new Penn State recruiting drive

Matt Campbell of the Iowa State Cyclones heads off the field after 20-13 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys (Getty Images via AFP) Matt Campbell's Penn State hiring could be made official anytime now. His hiring comes nearly two months after the Nittany Lions fired James Franklin Matt Campbell's Penn State hiring could be made official anytime now. The head coach's hiring comes nearly two months after the Nittany Lions fired James Franklin midway through his 12th season following an 0-3 start in Big Ten play. But, now the next questions is - who will Campbell recruit to rescue Penn State?

The Nittany Lions began the year ranked No. 2 after advancing to last year’s CFP semifinals. They went 3-3 under interim coach Terry Smith and are currently awaiting a bowl assignment.

With Campbell now in charge, Penn State could target the transfer portal, which opens on January 2. Here's a look at few players the new coach could target:

Quarterback Rocco Becht

The conversation naturally starts under center. Becht has been Campbell’s starter for three straight seasons, producing 9,190 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

Running Backs Carson Hansen and Abu Sama

Campbell also leaves behind one of the country’s strongest rushing pairings. Hansen handled the bulk of Iowa State’s workload this season, rushing 187 times for 950 yards and six touchdowns while leading the team in carries in eight games. Sama nearly mirrored that production, totaling 732 yards and five touchdowns on 141 attempts.

Wide Receiver Chase Sowell

Sowell transferred to Iowa State from East Carolina and wasted no time becoming a big-play target. His 32 receptions for 500 yards and two touchdowns highlighted his ability to stretch the field at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds.

Campbell leaves behind the most successful era Iowa State has ever seen. Before he arrived in Ames, the Cyclones owned just three bowl victories across 133 years of football and a program record well below .500 (489-622-45). Over the next decade, Campbell flipped that history on its head, delivering eight winning seasons, three bowl wins and, in 2024, the school’s first-ever 11-win season capped by a trip to the Big 12 title game.

His success in Ames came after a strong five-year stretch at Toledo, giving Campbell an overall head-coaching record of 107-70. Iowa State committed to him long-term as recently as August, extending his contract through 2032 at $5 million annually, protected by a $2 million buyout.