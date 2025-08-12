Max Muncy believes Dodgers could have done better against Blue Jays, ‘You just have to finish the job’

Despite the Los Angeles Dodgers managing to score three runs in the past five games, their performance against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, August 10, at Chavez Ravine prompted multi-World Series winner Max Muncy to send a clear message to the team. Even though the Dodgers scored four points, the Blue Jays won the race 5-4 and prevented a three-game sweep, as reported by Clutch Points. Max Muncy believes Dodgers could have done better against Blue Jays (Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

“When you create those opportunities, you're doing something good as an offense. You just have to finish the job,” Muncy said during a post game appearance on SportsNet LA. He believed that the Dodgers could have easily won the game throughout its sequence. As the bases loaded in the ninth, Muncy’s honest remarks reflected loud and clear.

What happened during the incident?

As Muncy joined Andy Pages and Alex Call on base, the Dodgers faced out one. Call, on the other hand, accepted four balls on sliders and sinkers. Alex Freeland managed to drive one runner in off a sacrifice fly ball, but Shohei Ohtani loomed as another big threat at the bat for Toronto. He, however, missed a strike loading sweeper that traveled 81 mph and later encountered a full count after taking a ball on a cutter. He still managed to stick it out against an 83 mph sweeper from Mason Fluharty.

Mookie Betts used his last chance to tie up the game as he faced three different cutters at a speed of 90mph. Having recently come out of retirement, he looked energized following a breakout three-hit game with the Dodgers. Despite chipping the third one, the fielder’s choice runner out marked Toronto’s victory.

This latest defeat dropped the Dodgers’ rank from 1-3 in terms of games decided by one run. During this span of time, their only win came from a July 29 game against the Cincinnati Reds, sealed by a 5-4 victory.

