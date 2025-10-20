Four-time defending World Drivers' champion Max Verstappen dominated the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, with a wire-to-wire victory that reestablished his presence in the championship race with less than two months remaining in the season. Max Verstappen cruises at F1 U.S. Grand Prix, moves up standings

Verstappen entered the weekend as a longshot to win a fifth consecutive title, behind both McLaren frontrunners Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Verstappen's dominance on Sunday, following a timely sprint victory where neither McLaren finished on Saturday, has breathed life into his attempt to match Michael Schumacher's historic five-peat .

Norris, who earned the No. 2 spot on the podium, crossed the finish line nearly eight seconds behind Verstappen. Piastri entered the weekend with a 19-point lead over Norris, but a fifth-place finish for the Australian, combined with Norris' podium finish, has shrunk that advantage to just 17 points.

After Sunday, Verstappen will continue to lurk in the background of a championship that was previously assumed to be a two-man battle between McLaren rivals.

The 28-year-old Dutchman is just 26 points behind Norris for second place in the standings and 40 points behind Piastri. With five Grand Prix remaining, it's still an uphill battle for Verstappen. However, his presence in the championship race can no longer be discounted after his stateside dominance.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded out the podium with a third-place finish after Norris passed him for second place on Lap 51.

Controversy between Williams' Carlos Sainz and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli occurred on Lap 7, as Sainz induced the virtual safety car by dive-bombing Antonelli on a turn. The move took Sainz out and sent Antonelli to 19th, only ahead of Sainz's Williams teammate Alex Albon, who was spun by Stake's Gabriel Bortoleto without the safety car deploying moments earlier.

