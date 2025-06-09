Max Verstappen’s mother shares adorable message for granddaughter and it will melt your hearts

Max Verstappen’s mother Sophie Kumpen had an adorable reaction to her son’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet’s post of their newborn baby Lily on social media. The Dutch driver and his partner, who have been together for four years, became parents for the first time together in early May. Max Verstappen and his partner shared a photo of their daughter.

The pregnancy was announced in 2024 and the birth date was kept under secrecy. The pair also shared a photo of their daughter, and also announced her birth before the race in Miami. Piquet also posted a series of photos with Lily from a photoshoot on Instagram. She captioned it as, “Just a little over a month since my heart experienced for the second time the most amazing love in the world.”

“Words can’t describe what it is to feel a love so profound. Becoming a mother again has reminded me of the beauty, strength and softness that live within us. Thank you my little one for choosing me,” he added.

Verstappen’s mother replied, “Sweet Lily, we love you so much.”

Piquet already has a five-year-old daughter, whose name is Penelope. She shares the child with ex-F1 dricer Daniil Kvyat.

Recently, in an interview, she revealed, “I breathe motorsport. It's something that comes naturally to me. And in the end, I've started a family with an F1 driver. Well, not married yet, but we've started a family. It wasn't planned on purpose. I've had several relationships with men who weren't in that field, but it was just meant to be.”

She also added, “It's been six weeks. So it was also hard to come here today because my daughter is the only thing I'll be focused on this summer. I'm taking the time before I resume my professional activities.”