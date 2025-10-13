Ashton Jeanty rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown as the Las Vegas Raiders ended a four-game losing streak and won at home for the first time this season with a 20-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Maxx Crosby, Raiders bury Cam Ward, Titans

Geno Smith completed 17 of 23 passes for 174 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Raiders , who held the Titans scoreless in the first half and built a 17-point lead midway through the third quarter.

Maxx Crosby had two of Las Vegas' six sacks on Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Ward completed 26 of 38 passes for 222 yards with one TD and one interception as Titans fell after ending their season-opening four-game losing streak with a comeback victory at Arizona last week.

Tennessee's Chigoziem Okonkwo had six receptions for 46 yards and Van Jefferson had four receptions for 75 yards.

The Raiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead with 4:07 remaining in the first quarter after a 50-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson.

Las Vegas then took over the ball at the Tennessee 2-yard line with 6:08 remaining before halftime after Devin White sacked Ward and forced a fumble that Tyree Wilson recovered near the goal line.

Three plays later Smith hit Michael Mayer on a 4-yard touchdown pass for a 10-0 lead.

The Raiders took the opening possession of the second half 70 yards in 13 plays and grabbed a 17-0 lead on a 3-yard run from Jeanty. It was the rookie's third TD run of the season.

The Titans avoided the shutout when they drove 51 yards in eight plays with their only possession of the third quarter and got a 46-yard field goal from Matthew Wright.

The Raiders took a 20-3 lead with 7:14 remaining when Carlson connected on a 29-yard field goal to complete an eight-play, 60-yard drive.

Ward engineered a late 12-play, 65-yard scoring drive that ended on a 1-yard TD pass to David Martin-Robinson to get within 20-10 with 3:03 remaining. Tennessee converted twice on fourth down during the drive.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.