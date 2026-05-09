Megan Thee Stallion opens up on being ‘treated differently’ after split with Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion has publicly opened up about her breakup with Klay Thompson and the emotional toll the split had on her personal life and public image. In recent comments discussed widely across entertainment and sports media, Megan reflected on how people around her began treating her differently after the breakup and during the intense public attention that followed. Megan Thee Stallion opened up about being “treated differently” following her breakup with Klay Thompson amid ongoing online speculation. (REUTERS)

"I was Megan Thee Stallion all the time. I was on all the time. And people treated me that way," Megan said while discussing the period after the split.

The rapper also described how the experience affected her emotionally and changed some of her personal relationships.

"Like, even people that had known me for so long in my life, they no longer treated me like the Megan that they grew up with. They started treating me like Megan Thee Stallion…," Stallion added.

Reports surrounding the breakup noted that the public scrutiny and online speculation significantly impacted her mental health and daily interactions.

What led to Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s breakup? Megan and Thompson publicly confirmed their relationship in 2025 after appearing together at several public events and red carpet functions.

However, the relationship came to an end in April 2026 after Megan confirmed the breakup and suggested infidelity contributed to her decision.

In a statement shared with media outlets, Megan said, "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

The statement immediately sparked widespread discussion online, with fans speculating about whether a third party may have been involved in the breakup.

How was Lexie Brown connected to the rumors? Shortly after news of the breakup surfaced, social media users began circulating rumors involving Lexie Brown after an older photo featuring Brown and Thompson resurfaced online.

The speculation spread rapidly across social media platforms, eventually prompting Brown to publicly deny any involvement.

Brown stated, “I’ve seen what’s being said online. I have no involvement in this situation.”

She later revealed that the rumors escalated to the point where she began receiving threats online.

Brown also criticized the situation and questioned why the couple had not publicly shut down the speculation sooner despite knowing she was not involved.

“I’m still the only person that has denied this entire situation,” Brown said.

Brown further clarified that her relationship with Thompson is strictly connected to basketball.

Despite the online rumors, no verified evidence has emerged linking Brown to the breakup between Megan and Thompson.

Klay Thompson stays silent amid controversy While Megan has publicly addressed the breakup and its emotional aftermath, Thompson has largely remained silent regarding the allegations and speculation surrounding the split.

Reports noted that the NBA star returned to posting basketball and lifestyle-related content on social media after the breakup instead of directly responding to the controversy.

By Roshan Tony