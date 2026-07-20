Messi cries after Spain beat Argentina: Will he play in 2030 World Cup? Is he retiring?

Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) reacts after Spain's Ferran Torres scores their first goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Argentina captain was seen in tears as he collected his runners-up medal. The heartbreaking moment went viral on social media.

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Messi has not announced his retirement from international football. The 39-year-old has also not ruled out playing at the 2030 FIFA World Cup, though he has yet to confirm whether he will return for another tournament.

When asked about Lionel Messi's future with Argentina beyond Sunday's World Cup final against Spain, head coach Lionel Scaloni said he had no answers.

“I don't know. What do I know? I have no idea. I don’t know. I don’t know what to tell you,” Scaloni said at a press conference on Friday. "He never stops surprising."

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What happened in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final?

Spain claimed their second World Cup title with a hard-fought 1-0 extra-time victory over defending champions Argentina on Sunday night.

In a tense, low-scoring final, neither side found the net in 90 minutes. Spain created the better chances and saw a Nico Williams goal controversially disallowed in the first period of extra time.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez delivered a heroic performance with a record 11 saves.

The breakthrough came in the 106th minute when substitute Nico Williams headed the ball back across goal from the byline, allowing Ferran Torres to slam home a close-range finish.

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Argentina were reduced to 10 men late in regulation after Enzo Fernández’s second yellow card.

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2026 FIFA World Cup awards

Kylian Mbappé won back-to-back Golden Boots. The French star topped the 2026 FIFA World Cup scoring charts with 10 goals. He edged out Lionel Messi, who finished with 8 goals. Messi could not score or assist in the final against Spain.

Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Golden Glove: Unai Simón (Spain)

Golden Ball: Rodri (Spain)

Young Player of the Tournament: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

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