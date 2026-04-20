Dolphins HC's bold Micah Parsons prediction in focus amid uncertain ACL injury return timeline

Green Bay Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons is all set to carry the team's home in the upcoming 2026-27 NFL season. Amid that, a prediction from his former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has caused quite a buzz.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) walks off the field with help from medical personnel following an injury during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hafley, now the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, said that if he were “a betting man", he "would bet that he comes back even better and probably breaks the sack record next year,”. the statement quickly became a talking point around Parsons’ upcoming return from a torn ACL.

Micah Parsons and Jeff Hafley worked together with the Green Bay Packers. Hafley served as the Packers’ defensive coordinator starting in 2024, and Parsons joined Green Bay in 2025 after a trade from the Dallas Cowboys.

A big‑time projection

The current NFL single‑season sack record stands at 23, set by Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett during the 2025 season. Hafley said he plans to “put that on Micah and myself, and you guys can put that out there,” going as far as to tying his own name to the prediction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He also lauded Micah Parson's record of elite production and work ethic which helped him quickly reestablish himself as one of the league’s best pass rushers in NFL. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also lauded Micah Parson's record of elite production and work ethic which helped him quickly reestablish himself as one of the league’s best pass rushers in NFL. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Joe Burrow celebrates Dexter Lawrence's Bengals contract with funky video; ‘Giants clearly lost…’ Recovery and realistic timelines {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Joe Burrow celebrates Dexter Lawrence's Bengals contract with funky video; ‘Giants clearly lost…’ Recovery and realistic timelines {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Parsons tore his left ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season during a game against the Denver Broncos. He the season with 12.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits and 41 tackles across 15 appearances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parsons tore his left ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season during a game against the Denver Broncos. He the season with 12.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits and 41 tackles across 15 appearances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His rehab is progressing on or slightly ahead of the typical nine‑ to 12‑month ACL recovery window, with some reports citing team sources describing his healing as “faster than anyone expects.” However, some outlets around the Packers have suggested he could still miss the first three to four games of 2026. So, uncertainty about an instant impact from Parsons in the upcoming season is uncertain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His rehab is progressing on or slightly ahead of the typical nine‑ to 12‑month ACL recovery window, with some reports citing team sources describing his healing as “faster than anyone expects.” However, some outlets around the Packers have suggested he could still miss the first three to four games of 2026. So, uncertainty about an instant impact from Parsons in the upcoming season is uncertain. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Parsons has publicly expressed hope of being ready for the 2026 opener. He also acknowledged that he is realistically hoping to return as early as Week 3.

“I look forward to putting on a show," he had said about his potential return. "There’s a lot of aggression that is built up right now. There’s a lot of pain that I feel like I’m suffering that other people need to feel, too.

"Everything is leading up to that return date of getting back onto the field. It’s going to be all year.”

But with training camp and the preseason still several months away, the Packers have not announced a firm target date.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON