Mike Johnson heaps praise on Zavion Thomas as insider reveals Bears' big unveiling plans

The Chicago Bears fans were unsure of what they were getting when the team selected Zavion Thomas in the third round of the NFL draft. But the 22-year-old former Mississippi Bulldogs player has got fans buzzing since training camp started. Chicago Bears' Zavion Thomas warms up during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp on May 8. (AP)

Videos posted by the Chicago Bears from the team's rookie minicamp earlier in May have fans on their toes. But the Chicago Bears are reportedly exercising caution when it comes to exposing the wide receiver's full abilities to the public.

But that has not stopped Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson from heaping big praise on Zavion Thomas. At Johnson's press conference on Wednesday, he was asked about Zavion Thomas.

"I don't know if he's faster, but it's what he showed at LSU and Mississippi State before then," Ben Johnson said. "I mean, he's got a long highlight reel in terms of showcasing that speed in the SEC. And he tends to make a play almost every single day right now that says, okay, if we can harness all this energy and make sure that we can trust him.

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"And he's gonna align where he needs to and run the route the way we need him to, that we really could use him and he could be a big weapon for us this year," Johnson continued. "But that's what we're trying to harness right now. I think Coach Al and Isaiah Ford are doing a phenomenal job with him and the rest of the room and getting him up to speed and challenging him.

"And I think he's developing the work ethic that we expect, not only from a receiver but from anyone on offense or the team," he added.

Insider Reveals Bears Unveiling Plans With Zavion Thomas Even as buzz grows around Zavion Thomas, the Bears are being cautious with the rookie. Erik Lambert, a Bears insider, has revealed that the Bears plan to unveil Zavion Thomas when the actual games begin.

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"The Bears have no plans to unveil Zavion Thomas before actual games begin," Lambert said. "That said, they recently provided an appetizer from minicamp practices. Based on the evidence, the NFL might not be ready for what's coming.

In Zavion Thomas' final season at LSU, he recorded 41 receptions for 488 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns earning Second-Team All-SEC honors.