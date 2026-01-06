Mike McDaniel on hold, but playing role in D

Mike McDaniel anticipates coaching the Miami Dolphins for a fifth season in 2025 and is involved in discussions regarding the franchise search for a new general manager.

McDaniel said Monday that he plans to continue operating as head coach of the Dolphins unless he's told otherwise, but pointed to signals indicating owner Stephen Ross might have already decided to keep him around. McDaniel said he's "happy to support" internal discussions around the next general manager but does not believe it's his decision to make.

In the meantime, Ross and McDaniel agreed to meet later in the week after they had a conversation in the past 24 hours.

"The bottom line is our product needs to be better," McDaniel said. "We can't just hope, we have to create change."

With a 35-33 record in four seasons, McDaniel posted a second consecutive losing season in 2025 and general manager Chris Grier didn't make it to the finish line. The Dolphins ended the season 7-10 but started 1-6.

"I'll just flat out say it: The season was a failure," McDaniel said. "The organization is depending on me to take a hard look at everything."

Aspects of the team structure are in flux and context from the GM search might be vital when the organization closely examines the key characters in the Dolphins' next act. If McDaniel says, he vowed on Monday to have competition at quarterback. Rookie Quinn Ewers was elevated to the starting spot last month, casting further doubt about the future of Tua Tagovailoa.

McDaniel said he's scheduled to sit down for a "healthy conversation" with Tagovailoa on Tuesday.

Tagovailoa threw 15 interceptions and was sacked 30 times before McDaniel made the switch to Ewers. Tagovailoa was 6-8 in starting the first 14 games and completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns in his sixth season with the Dolphins.

Asked by local reporters if he would welcome a fresh start elsewhere, Tagovailoa, 27, voiced interest in relocating.

"That would be dope," he said. "I would be good with it."

McDaniel

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.