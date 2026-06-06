...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mirra Andreeva net worth: Russian player defeats Maja Chwalinska to clinch maiden French Open title

Mirra Andreeva clinched the 2026 French Open women’s singles title, making history as the first Russian woman to win a Grand Slam since Maria Sharapova.

Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 08:36 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
Advertisement

Mirra Andreeva has claimed the title of the 2026 French Open women’s singles champion, marking her as the first Russian woman to secure a Grand Slam victory since Maria Sharapova triumphed at the 2014 French Open.

Mirra Andreeva,19, became the first Russian woman to win a Grand Slam since 2014, clinching the 2026 French Open title. (REUTERS)

As the No. 8 seed in the tournament, Andreeva triumphed over Poland’s Maja Chwalińska with a score of 6–3, 6–2 in the final held on Saturday. At the age of just 19, the Russian player becomes the first teenager to win a Grand Slam since Coco Gauff, who was also 19, achieved this feat at the 2023 US Open. Furthermore, Andreeva is the inaugural player born after 2005, regardless of gender, to reach a Grand Slam final, thus paving the way for a new generation of tennis talents with her remarkable victory.

Also Read: Kevin Durant’s ‘hid behind bush’ moment during outing with mysterious girl sparks fan frenzy: ‘Just leave this man…’

Mirra Andreeva vs Maja Chwalinska

Mirra Andreeva is projected to have a net worth ranging from £743,000 to £3.7 million by 2026, according to the Daily Express. Her earnings, currently ranked World No. 8, have surged significantly due to her achievements on the professional tour.

As per the official WTA records, Andreeva has accumulated over $9.5 million in career prize money by the midpoint of the 2026 season.

Her financial advancement has been extraordinary. In 2022, she earned slightly more than $25,000. She experienced a breakthrough with impressive performances in 2023 and 2024.

In 2025, she secured prestigious WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, which contributed to her earning over $4.7 million in prize money.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

sports tennis russia french open
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Mirra Andreeva net worth: Russian player defeats Maja Chwalinska to clinch maiden French Open title
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.