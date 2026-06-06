Mirra Andreeva’s parents: All on mom Raisa and dad Alexander Andreev; inside tennis star’s family life

Russian tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva has become one of the sport’s fastest-rising stars, with the 19-year-old reaching her first Grand Slam final at the 2026 French Open and climbing to a career-high ranking inside the world’s top five.

Mirra Andreeva kisses the trophy after winning the 2026 French Open women’s singles final in Paris on June 6, 2026.(AFP)

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Behind the teenager’s rapid rise is a family that has played a crucial role in her tennis journey from childhood. According to Town & Country magazine, Mirra’s parents, Raisa and Alexander Andreev, were involved in shaping both her career and that of her older sister, Erika Andreeva, who is also a professional tennis player.

How Andreeva’s mother introduced her to tennis

Mirra has previously shared that her mother, Raisa Andreeva, was the driving force behind introducing the sisters to the sport.

Speaking on the Tennis Insider Club podcast last year, Mirra revealed that her parents initially debated whether their daughters should pursue tennis or volleyball before ultimately choosing tennis.

“My mum told us when she was pregnant with Erika she would wake up at night to watch some tennis matches and some volleyball matches,” Mirra said during the interview.

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{{^usCountry}} The Russian star explained that she spent much of her early childhood around tennis courts and began trying to play from a very young age. “I think since I was like two-years-old I have spent a lot of time on a tennis court,” she recalled. “I tried to play since I was like four, but I was so small and I couldn’t hold the tennis racket in my hand.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Russian star explained that she spent much of her early childhood around tennis courts and began trying to play from a very young age. “I think since I was like two-years-old I have spent a lot of time on a tennis court,” she recalled. “I tried to play since I was like four, but I was so small and I couldn’t hold the tennis racket in my hand.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mirra also jokingly admitted that tennis was not entirely her own decision at first. “It was not my choice, they kind of forced me,” she said while laughing. What Mirra Andreeva’s father does {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mirra also jokingly admitted that tennis was not entirely her own decision at first. “It was not my choice, they kind of forced me,” she said while laughing. What Mirra Andreeva’s father does {{/usCountry}}

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While Raisa has often been seen supporting her daughter courtside during tournaments, Mirra’s father Alexander Andreev has largely stayed away from the spotlight.

According to Town & Country, Alexander played a key role in managing Mirra’s financial matters and career earnings before she turned 18.

Also Read: Who is Mirra Andreeva's coach? Meet Conchita Martínez

Mirra’s success on the WTA Tour has already translated into major prize money earnings. Her official WTA profile states that she has earned more than $2.1 million in career prize money so far.

The teenager has already achieved several milestones early in her career, including winning a WTA 1000 title at 17 and becoming one of the youngest players to break into the world’s top 10 rankings.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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