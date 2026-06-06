Who is Mirra Andreeva's coach? Meet Conchita Martínez

Mirra Andreeva claimed her first Grand Slam title on Saturday, defeating Polish qualifier Maja Chwalińska 6-3, 6-2 in the women's singles final at Roland Garros. Guiding her remarkable rise is coach Conchita Martínez. Mirra Andreeva with her coach Conchita Martinez. (Reuters) (HT_PRINT)

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Who is Conchita Martínez? Conchita Martínez, born in Spain in 1972, is a former world No. 2 and Wimbledon champion who has been coaching Mirra Andreeva since April 2024.

A legend of the sport, Martínez turned professional at just 16 and enjoyed an illustrious 18-year career. She became the first Spanish woman to win Wimbledon Championships in 1994, reached the finals of both the Australian Open and the French Open and won three Olympic doubles medals. She was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2020.

Her coaching career began with the Spanish national team from 2013 to 2017 before successful stints with Garbiñe Muguruza and Karolína Plíšková. After a second spell working with Muguruza, Martínez joined forces with the young Russian star.

Andreeva and Martínez are frequently seen laughing and interacting warmly during practice sessions at Roland Garros. Their supportive relationship has helped Andreeva reach new heights, including a French Open title, multiple WTA 1000 crowns, and a career-high world ranking.

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Mirra Andreeva brought her trademark sense of humor to the trophy ceremony, jokingly reminding former French Open champion Mary Pierce that she once denied her coach a Roland Garros title.

After receiving the trophy from Pierce, Andreeva quipped.

"Thanks to FFT, Amelie [Mauresmo, tournament director]. I don't know if I should thank you, Mary, because you beat my coach once here in the final! But yeah, I'm joking, of course. Thank you so much."

“Thank you for making this tournament very, very cosy and comfortable, very special for me, personally. I've been watching Roland Garros on TV since I was very, very young, so it's also a big dream of mine to win this tournament, and I honestly cannot believe that I'm holding this trophy right now, so thank you so much for making such an amazing event."

“Thank you very much to all of the ball kids, line umpires, chair umpires. I know it's not easy to be on the court with such heat in the first week, and I don't know, a lot of weather changes in the second week. So thank you so much for doing your best. Thank you so much for giving 100 per cent on the court, helping us feel a little bit better on the court. So thank you so much for giving your best every time.”