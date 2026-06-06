Mirra Andreeva’s parents: All on mom Raisa and dad Alexander Andreev; inside tennis star’s family life

Russian tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva has become one of the sport’s fastest-rising stars, with the 19-year-old reaching her first Grand Slam final at the 2026 French Open and climbing to a career-high ranking inside the world’s top five. Mirra Andreeva kisses the trophy after winning the 2026 French Open women’s singles final in Paris on June 6, 2026. (AFP)

Behind the teenager’s rapid rise is a family that has played a crucial role in her tennis journey from childhood. According to Town & Country magazine, Mirra’s parents, Raisa and Alexander Andreev, were involved in shaping both her career and that of her older sister, Erika Andreeva, who is also a professional tennis player.

How Andreeva’s mother introduced her to tennis Mirra has previously shared that her mother, Raisa Andreeva, was the driving force behind introducing the sisters to the sport.

Speaking on the Tennis Insider Club podcast last year, Mirra revealed that her parents initially debated whether their daughters should pursue tennis or volleyball before ultimately choosing tennis.

“My mum told us when she was pregnant with Erika she would wake up at night to watch some tennis matches and some volleyball matches,” Mirra said during the interview.

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The Russian star explained that she spent much of her early childhood around tennis courts and began trying to play from a very young age. “I think since I was like two-years-old I have spent a lot of time on a tennis court,” she recalled. “I tried to play since I was like four, but I was so small and I couldn’t hold the tennis racket in my hand.”

Mirra also jokingly admitted that tennis was not entirely her own decision at first. “It was not my choice, they kind of forced me,” she said while laughing.

What Mirra Andreeva’s father does While Raisa has often been seen supporting her daughter courtside during tournaments, Mirra’s father Alexander Andreev has largely stayed away from the spotlight.

According to Town & Country, Alexander played a key role in managing Mirra’s financial matters and career earnings before she turned 18.

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Mirra’s success on the WTA Tour has already translated into major prize money earnings. Her official WTA profile states that she has earned more than $2.1 million in career prize money so far.

The teenager has already achieved several milestones early in her career, including winning a WTA 1000 title at 17 and becoming one of the youngest players to break into the world’s top 10 rankings.