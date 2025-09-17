Cal Raleigh set the majors' single-season home run mark for switch hitters with his 55th in the third inning, then matched Seattle's club record with No. 56 an inning later as the visiting Mariners rolled to a 10th straight victory, 12-5 over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. MLB roundup: Cal Raleigh makes history with HRs 55, 56

Stealing some of the spotlight was Dominic Canzone, who went 5-for-5 with three home runs for Seattle.

Raleigh opened the Mariners' four-run third with a drive off Kansas City's Michael Wacha just inside the right field foul pole that broke Mickey Mantle's mark from 1961.

In the fourth, with a man on, Raleigh turned around to the right side and sent a pitch from left-hander Daniel Lynch IV over the center field fence to match Ken Griffey Jr.'s team record set in 1997 and equaled in 1998.

Phillies 9, Dodgers 6

Rafael Marchan hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning as visiting Philadelphia overcoming a big night by Los Angeles' Shohei Ohtani.

Brandon Marsh and Max Kepler homered in a six-run sixth inning for the Phillies, who won despite Ohtani beginning the game with five hitless innings on the mound before adding his 50th home run of the season at the plate.

Ohtani struck out five and walked one on the mound for the Dodgers. Alex Call and Enrique Hernandez hit home runs for Los Angeles, which has a two-game advantage in National League West. Blake Treinen gave up three runs in the ninth.

Cubs 4, Pirates 1

Michael Busch homered to lead off the game and added two doubles, fueling visiting Chicago past Pittsburgh. Nico Hoerner also collected three hits.

Cubs rookie Cade Horton improved to 8-1 in his past 10 starts after allowing one run on three hits in five innings. Brad Keller fanned two in the ninth inning to secure his third save of the season, his second in as many nights.

Pirates star Paul Skenes permitted three runs on seven hits before exiting after 3 2/3 innings. Oneil Cruz drove in Pittsburgh's lone run with a first-inning triple.

Guardians 7, Tigers 5

Steven Kwan sparked a four-run 10th with an RBI double and visiting Cleveland overcame Kerry Carpenter's ninth-inning tying home run to defeat Detroit. After Cade Smith retired the first two batters, Carpenter crushed a fastball over the center field wall to knot the score.

Kwan's double against Will Vest drove in automatic runner Brayan Rocchio, and the Guardians added three more runs. Gabriel Arias added a home run and drove in a pair of runs for Cleveland.

Spencer Torkelson had four hits for the Tigers, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th. Gleyber Torres added a solo homer.

Blue Jays 6, Rays 5

George Springer produced three hits and two RBIs as visiting Toronto beat Tampa Bay for its sixth straight win.

Nathan Lukes and pinch hitter Joey Loperfido hit solo homers for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Addison Barger each had two hits and an RBI as Toronto maintained a five-game lead in the American League East over the New York Yankees.

Brandon Lowe cranked a controversial three-run homer and had four RBIs for the Rays. Tristan Gray was 3-for-4 with an RBI as Tampa Bay took its third loss in a row and sixth in seven games.

Yankees 10, Twins 9

Trent Grisham went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs as New York built a 10-1 lead before edging Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Giancarlo Stanton finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Yankees, who evened the three-game series at one win apiece. Mark Leiter Jr. pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, and David Bednar allowed a run in the ninth but collected his 25th save.

Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer for the Twins. James Outman and Trevor Larnach also homered. Zebby Matthews surrendered nine runs on 11 hits in three innings.

Diamondbacks 6, Giants 5

Jordan Lawlar beat out a dribbler past the mound with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to drive in the winning run as Arizona beat San Francisco in Phoenix to extend its winning streak to four games.

Adrian Del Castillo socked a two-run homer and Corbin Carroll had three hits for the Diamondbacks, who remained 1 1/2 games behind the New York Mets for the third NL wild-card spot. Andrew Saalfrank pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the win.

Wilmer Flores had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs and Jerar Encarnacion had two hits and two RBIs for the Giants, who have lost four straight. Ryan Walker got just one out in the ninth.

Mets 8, Padres 3

Sean Manaea tossed five solid innings of bulk relief for host New York, which cruised past San Diego. Brett Baty, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Cedric Mullins all hit homers for the Mets.

Jeff McNeil had a two-run double in the first immediately before Baty's homer. Brandon Nimmo finished with two hits, including an RBI single to open the five-run first. Alonso and Lindor also had two hits and runs each.

Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth and Freddy Fermin each hit solo homers for the Padres. Michael King allowed eight runs on 10 hits over three-plus innings.

Cardinals 3, Reds 0

Michael McGreevy, JoJo Romero and Riley O'Brien combined on a three-hitter as St. Louis blanked visiting Cincinnati.

McGreevy held the Reds to three hits in seven innings. Thomas Saggese hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals, who won for just the second time in their past eight games.

The Reds lost for the fourth time in five games to fall three games behind the Mets in the race for the third National League wild card. Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott allowed three runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Astros 6, Rangers 5

Jeremy Pena produced a three-hit game while Jose Altuve and Jesus Sanchez recorded two RBIs apiece as Houston claimed a critical series victory over visiting Texas with a white-knuckle win.

The Astros posted their fourth victory in five games and remained a half-game behind the first-place Seattle Mariners in the American League West. Houston reliever Colton Gordon threw three innings of one-run ball.

Rangers right-hander Merrill Kelly allowed six runs on nine hits in three-plus innings. Texas took its third loss in a row and fell 3 1/2 games behind the final AL wild-card position.

Athletics 2, Red Sox 1

Brett Harris collected the go-ahead single in a two-run sixth inning and the duo of Mitch Spence and Hogan Harris pitched five innings of shutout relief, leading the visiting Athletics to a series-opening win over Boston.

Harris and Tyler Soderstrom led the Athletics' offense. Spence was the winner after firing 3 2/3 innings of shutout, two-hit relief.

Trevor Story went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases for Boston, becoming the fourth player to begin a season 30-for-30 in steal attempts since 1961. Connelly Early allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings as the Red Sox fell a half- game behind Houston for the second AL wild-card spot.

Brewers 9, Angels 2

Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer and Freddy Peralta allowed one run over six innings for his National League-best 17th victory to pace Milwaukee past visiting Los Angeles.

Peralta gave up a solo homer and one other hit while striking out 10. William Contreras had two hits and two RBIs as the Brewers earned their third win in four games.

Denzer Guzman hit his first major league homer and Christian Moore also went deep for the Angels, who dropped their fifth straight. Caden Dana permitted five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Braves 6, Nationals 3

Matt Olson homered in his fourth straight game, Jose Suarez threw seven quality innings and visiting Atlanta defeated Washington in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Suarez , called up to make his first major league appearance since April 10, struck out a career-high nine. Raisel Iglesias worked a scoreless ninth for his 26th save of the year and the 250th of his career. Jurickson Profar hit a two-run homer for the Braves.

Nationals starter Jake Irvin allowed five runs on eight hits across six innings. Daylen Lile had two hits.

Braves 5, Nationals 0

Pinch hitter Drake Baldwin laced a go-ahead double in the 10th inning to spark a five-run frame as visiting Atlanta posted a victory over Washington to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Baldwin's hit off Mason Thompson scored the game's first run. Later in the frame, Matt Olson hit a three-run triple. Tyler Kinley pitched the ninth and 10th innings after Chris Sale threw eight scoreless innings, helping the Braves register a fourth consecutive win.

MacKenzie Gore started for Washington and permitted two hits across 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Thompson allowed five runs while getting just one out for the Nationals, who have dropped six of eight.

Orioles 8, White Sox 7

Dylan Beavers went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Gunnar Henderson finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs for visiting Baltimore, which hung on for a win against Chicago.

Dean Kremer allowed two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings for the Orioles, who have won two in a row after a three-game skid.

Shane Smith was tagged for six runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings as the White Sox dropped their fifth straight.

Marlins 6, Rockies 5

Eury Perez tossed five shutout innings and Miami held on to beat Colorado in Denver.

Heriberto Hernandez, Eric Wagaman and Javier Sanoja had two hits each for the Marlins. Perez allowed one hit, walked none and struck out six before a rain delay forced him out of the game.

Mickey Moniak hit a three-run homer and singled and Kyle Karros had two hits and two runs for Colorado. The Rockies have lost 20 of their past 24 games.

