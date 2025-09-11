Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter hit two-run homers in a five-run eighth inning and Jack Flaherty pitched five scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers pulled away for an 11-1 victory over the host New York Yankees on Wednesday. MLB roundup: Tigers use 5-run inning to pound Yankees again

The Tigers have outscored the Yankees 23-3 in the first two games of a three- game series.

Gleyber Torres drove in three runs against his former team, including a two- run single that gave the Tigers the lead in the fifth inning. Flaherty gave up just two hits.

Yankees starter Carlos Rodon allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. Austin Wells homered in the eighth inning as New York averted a shutout.

Phillies 11, Mets 3

Max Kepler homered, had three hits and drove in a season-high five runs in support of Cristopher Sanchez as Philadelphia rolled over visiting New York to take the first three games of a four-game set.

Brandon Marsh added three hits and two RBIs for Philadelphia, while Harrison Bader and J.T. Realmuto each notched two hits and scored twice. Sanchez gave up one run and four hits over six innings.

Mets starter Clay Holmes surrendered four runs and six hits over four- plus frames. Juan Soto was the offensive standout for New York, going 3-for-5 with a homer and a double.

Rangers 6, Brewers 3

Jake Burger had a pair of home runs and three RBIs and Merrill Kelly outdueled Freddy Peralta as Texas beat Milwaukee to sweep an important three-game interleague series in Arlington, Texas.

Kelly pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs and a season-high 10 hits with six strikeouts. The righty is 3-1 in eight starts since being acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline. Phil Maton earned his fourth save of the season.

Entering the game with a 29-inning scoreless streak, Peralta left after giving up five runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out nine batters. Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio opened the game with back-to-back homers for the Brewers.

Reds 2, Padres 1

Andrew Abbott snapped a personal five-game losing streak with eight dominant innings as Cincinnati rallied past host San Diego despite a stellar effort by Padres starter Nick Pivetta.

Abbott gave up only five hits and a run, walking two and striking out six. In four career starts against San Diego, the left-hander has permitted just three runs in 27 2/3 innings. Tony Santillan pitched the ninth for his sixth save as Cincinnati got within two games of the New York Mets for the National League's final wild-card position.

The Reds trailed 1-0 entering the eighth as Nick Pivetta blanked them for seven innings, yielding only four hits and a walk while fanning eight. But they rallied against the Padres bullpen, with Miguel Andujar driving in the winning run in the eighth against Adrian Morejon .

Cubs 3, Braves 2

Nico Hoerner had three hits to pace Chicago's 11-hit attack and help the visiting Cubs beat Atlanta to take both this three-game series and the season series.

Hoerner was 3-for-5, his 10th three-hit game of the season, stole two bases and scored a run. He hit .417 with a double and a run scored in the three-game road trip. He has hit safely in six straight and in 11 of his last 13 games.

Chicago starter Jameson Taillon was lifted after 4 1/3 innings with runners on the corners. He allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Taylor Rogers entered to pitch a scoreless inning and earned the win.

Astros 3, Blue Jays 2

Yainer Diaz hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning and visiting Houston defeated Toronto.

Diaz homered on a 1-1 fastball from Jeff Hoffman with one out after the Blue Jays tied the game in the eighth. Diaz had an RBI double in the first. Carlos Correa also homered for the Astros, who squared the three-game series.

Berrios retired seven straight before Correa lined a 1-1 changeup to left for his 200th career home run, his 13th of the season and second of the series. Braydon Fisher replaced Berrios, who allowed two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Athletics 5, Boston 4

Lawrence Butler's walk-off single helped the Athletics secure a win over Boston and avoid a three-game sweep in West Sacramento, Calif.

The Athletics' Shea Langeliers and Nick Kurtz both hit their 30th home runs of the season and Brent Rooker was 3-for-5 with his 39th and 40th doubles. Hogan Harris earned the victory after getting two outs on six pitches in the ninth. Starter Mason Barnett gave up three runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Nate Eaton was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for Boston, which tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth on an RBI double from Rob Refsnyder. Aroldis Chapman surrendered two hits and the game-winning run after not allowing a hit to the previous 50 batters he faced.

Diamondbacks 5, Giants 3

Eduardo Rodriguez threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball for Arizona, which avoided a sweep by beating host San Francisco.

Rodriguez continued his excellent pitching from over the past couple of weeks by winning his third straight start. The left-hander yielded two hits and two walks and struck out six against a team he had posted a 6.14 ERA in three previous starts. Geraldo Perdomo hit a leadoff home run for the Diamondbacks, who snapped a three-game losing streak. The shortstop finished 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two RBIs and one walk, and he was among four Arizona hitters to rack up multiple hits in the game.

Carson Seymour , a rookie making his third career start and 13th appearance, lasted just 1 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs on six hits and struck out a batter for the Giants.

Orioles 2, Pirates 1

Rookie Dylan Beavers hit a game-winning single with no outs in the 10th inning as Baltimore beat visiting Pittsburgh.

It marked the Orioles' second extra-inning victory in as many nights and the team's fourth walk-off triumph in the past five games. Albert Suarez pitched the 10th despite a wild pitch allowing a runner to reach third base with one out.

Pirates starter Paul Skenes threw five scoreless innings, striking out eight to push his season total to 205. Kyle Nicolas took the loss.

Angels 4, Twins 3

Mike Trout drove in two runs, including the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning, to give Los Angeles a win over Minnesota in the rubber match of their series in Anaheim, Calif.

Trout drove in Bryce Teodosio, who had led off the inning with a triple off the wall in center field off Twins reliever Cole Sands . Zach Neto hit a two-run homer and Trout went 1-for-2 with an RBI single and a run scored for Los Angeles, which won its second straight game.

Robert Stephenson picked up the win in relief, and Kenley Jansen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth that included a pair of strikeouts for his 27th save in 28 opportunities and the 474th of his career. James Outman homered and doubled, Byron Buxton hit a home run, and Trevor Larnach doubled and had two hits and a walk for Minnesota.

Marlins 8, Nationals 3

Leadoff batter Xavier Edwards went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and scored three runs as host Miami rallied to defeat Washington.

Jakob Marsee went 4-for-5 as the Marlins beat the Nationals for the first time in six tries. Reliever Lake Bachar retired two of the three batters he faced and got the win after Miami rallied for four runs in the sixth inning.

Nationals starter Jake Irvin allowed four runs, three earned, in five- plus innings. He and Washington interim manager Miguel Cairo were ejected in the sixth inning following a disputed tag play.

Royals 4, Guardians 3

Pinch hitter Nick Loftin hit a game-tying single in the seventh inning before scoring the go-ahead run on Maikel Garcia's double as visiting Kansas City beat Cleveland.

The Guardians had their five-game win streak snapped and fell three behind the Mariners, who are in the third and final American League wild-card spot.

Kansas City moved within 3 1/2 of Seattle. The Royals had lost their previous three games, including two in Cleveland by a combined margin of 12-2. Royals reliever Luinder Avila tossed two scoreless innings for his first big- league win.

White Sox 6, Rays 5

Mike Tauchman and Lenyn Sosa delivered two-run doubles in a five-run second inning and Andrew Benintendi homered to lift host Chicago past Tampa Bay.

Reliever Jordan Leasure pitched a scoreless seventh inning as the White Sox won for the eighth time in 10 games. Tyler Gilbert struck out Brandon Lowe with two runners in scoring position to end the game and pick up his first career save.

Yandy Diaz, Carson Williams and Junior Caminero homered for the Rays. Reliever Mason Montgomery got just two outs and yielded five runs.

Mariners 4, Cardinals 2

Leo Rivas hit a two-run homer leading off the bottom of the 13th inning as Seattle defeated visiting St. Louis to keep pace in the American League playoff race.

Emerson Hancock pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the victory. The Mariners won their fifth in a row. They remained one game behind the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West and 1 1/2 games ahead of the Texas Rangers in the chase for the third AL wild card.

Ivan Herrera hit a solo homer for the Cardinals, who lost their third in a row.

Dodgers 9, Rockies 0

Blake Snell delivered six scoreless innings, Mookie Betts had a grand slam among his four hits and Los Angeles finished off a three-game sweep of visiting Colorado.

Andy Pages had an RBI double among his three hits as the Dodgers extended their winning streak to four games following a five-game losing streak. Teoscar Hernandez added a home run. Snell allowed two hits and two walks while registering a season-high 11 strikeouts as Los Angeles improved its lead in the National League West to three games over the San Diego Padres.

Left-hander Kyle Freeland allowed four runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings with one walk and five strikeouts as the Rockies took their fifth loss in a row. Colorado has just three wins in the past 19 games.

