Morice Norris injury update: Coach Dan Campbell 'positive' about Lions star's recovery

Detroit Lions’ safety Morice Norris is now in concussion protocol following his hit with Atlanta Falcons’ running back Nathan Carter early in the fourth quarter of Friday’s (August 8) game. On the day, Norris was taken off the field immediately and spent the night in the hospital due to a concussion. He returned to the team’s facility center on Sunday (August 10) Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris (26) is hit in the helmet by Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter (38) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta.(AP)

Coach Dan Campbell gives an update

During a Lions’ press conference on Monday (August 11), coach Dan Campbell gave an update regarding Norris’s condition and recovery. "He's doing well," he said. "It's good to have him back. He's good. Obviously, he's in concussion protocol. We're going to take it nice and easy here, make sure he's good over the next 10 to 14 days, and reassess. So that's good news. Everybody was fired up to see him. That's a breath of fresh air."

During play, Norris’s head snapped back after colliding with Carter’s leg, and he remained down for several minutes before being attended to by medical staff. The game was suspended soon after. He was then loaded into an ambulance and transferred to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital before flying back to Detroit the next day.

The 24-year-old player posted a message on his social media for worried fans who had reached out to him by writing, “Amen Amen I’m all good, don’t stress it appreciate all the check ins and love."

Morice Norris’s career at the Lions

After wrapping up his college career at Fresno State, Norris was signed by the Lions last offseason after being left undrafted. As a result, he spent most of his rookie season on the bench before finally making the cut to the team’s roster last December.

He made his NFL debut in Week 17 with 20 snaps on special teams, as reported by CBS Sports. He then received his first regular-season snap on defense in Week 18 and made his first career tackle in the Lions' loss to the Commanders in the NFC divisional round.