Myles Garrett trade update: Browns take ‘100%’ call on star DE; Jerry Jones, Cowboys take a hit
Myles Garrett trade news: The Cleveland Browns have made the final decision on star defensive end Myles Garrett, and its not something the Dallas Cowboys and their owner Jerry Jones will not be pleased with. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, to confirm that the Browns told him that they are adamant that they're ‘100% definitely not trading’ Garrett.
"Right away I called the Browns, and I'm like 'What's going on here?' And they were like, 'We are 100 percent definitely not trading him.' ... I will say this: They were adamant about it. Adamant about it. They were like 'Don't even bring it up and dignify it. We're not trading him.' ... The contract language was modified, and everybody makes the conclusion makes the conclusion that other teams also drew. All I can say is the Browns were adamant to me, 'We are not trading Myles Garrett.'
It looks like Garrett is stying in Cleveland for now.
Dallas Cowboys rumors
This comes as rumors of a potential blockbuster involving Myles Garrett and the Cowboys took off this week.
Contract tweak fuels trade talk
Earlier this week, Cleveland quietly reworked Garrett’s contract, adjusting language that could make a future trade financially easier. The restructuring reduces potential cap complications, a move widely viewed as keeping options open rather than committing long-term.
This comes less than a year after Garrett signed a massive four-year, $160 million extension, a deal that followed his earlier trade request. He went on to deliver one of the best seasons of his career, winning Defensive Player of the Year and setting a new single-season sack record with 23.
Cowboys emerge in blockbuster proposal
One of the most eye-catching scenarios comes from Chat Sports, which floated a deal sending Garrett to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for three first-round picks, including two in the upcoming draft.
With owner Jerry Jones known for aggressive roster decisions, the idea of another headline deal could not be ruled out.
Why Cleveland may pull the trigger
Despite Garrett’s dominance, the Browns have struggled to build sustained success around him, making the playoffs only twice since selecting him first overall in 2017.
At 30 soon, Garrett remains elite, but Cleveland’s current roster trajectory raises questions about whether his prime years align with a realistic Super Bowl window.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More