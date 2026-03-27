Myles Garrett trade update: Browns take ‘100%’ call on star DE; Jerry Jones, Cowboys take a hit

Myles Garrett trade news: The Cleveland Browns have made the final decision on star defensive end Myles Garrett, and its not something the Dallas Cowboys and their owner Jerry Jones will not be pleased with. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, to confirm that the Browns told him that they are adamant that they're ‘100% definitely not trading’ Garrett.

"Right away I called the Browns, and I'm like 'What's going on here?' And they were like, 'We are 100 percent definitely not trading him.' ... I will say this: They were adamant about it. Adamant about it. They were like 'Don't even bring it up and dignify it. We're not trading him.' ... The contract language was modified, and everybody makes the conclusion makes the conclusion that other teams also drew. All I can say is the Browns were adamant to me, 'We are not trading Myles Garrett.'

It looks like Garrett is stying in Cleveland for now.

Dallas Cowboys rumors

This comes as rumors of a potential blockbuster involving Myles Garrett and the Cowboys took off this week.

Contract tweak fuels trade talk

Earlier this week, Cleveland quietly reworked Garrett’s contract, adjusting language that could make a future trade financially easier. The restructuring reduces potential cap complications, a move widely viewed as keeping options open rather than committing long-term.

This comes less than a year after Garrett signed a massive four-year, $160 million extension, a deal that followed his earlier trade request. He went on to deliver one of the best seasons of his career, winning Defensive Player of the Year and setting a new single-season sack record with 23.

Cowboys emerge in blockbuster proposal

One of the most eye-catching scenarios comes from Chat Sports, which floated a deal sending Garrett to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for three first-round picks, including two in the upcoming draft.

With owner Jerry Jones known for aggressive roster decisions, the idea of another headline deal could not be ruled out.

Why Cleveland may pull the trigger

Despite Garrett’s dominance, the Browns have struggled to build sustained success around him, making the playoffs only twice since selecting him first overall in 2017.

At 30 soon, Garrett remains elite, but Cleveland’s current roster trajectory raises questions about whether his prime years align with a realistic Super Bowl window.