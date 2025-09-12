The Washington Nationals activated left-hander MacKenzie Gore off the 15-day injured list to start Thursday night's road game against the Miami Marlins. Nationals activate LHP MacKenzie Gore to start vs. Marlins

Gore has been sidelined with left shoulder inflammation. The All-Star last pitched for Washington on Aug. 26 when he gave up three runs and three hits over five innings against the New York Yankees.

"It was a little break," Nationals manager Miguel Cairo told reporters on Wednesday. "He didn't have a break because of the All-Star Game, so, I think it was good to let him make sure his shoulder was right. It wasn't that bad, so, he starts ."

Gore, 26, is just 5-13 with a 4.15 ERA in 27 starts this season. His ERA was 3.02 prior to the All-Star break but he has struggled since, going 1-5 with a 7.54 ERA over eight starts.

Gore was acquired by the Nationals as part of the package when they traded Juan Soto to the Padres at the 2022 trade deadline. He was the third overall pick out of high school in 2017 by San Diego.

Gore owns a 26-39 record and 4.19 ERA in 102 appearances with the Padres and Nationals .

Washington optioned right-hander Orlando Ribalta to Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old was 0-0 with a 5.48 ERA in 18 relief appearances.

The Marlins also reinstated left-hander Ryan Weathers from the 60-day injured list to start the game. Weathers, 25, last pitched for Miami on June 7 and is 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA in five starts this season.

Miami designated right-hander Seth Martinez for assignment. He was 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in six relief appearances.

Field Level Media

