NBA Finals Game 6 starting lineup: How OKC is stacked vs Pacers for potential series decider

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 20, 2025 06:17 AM IST

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers clash in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers clash in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday, with the series on the line. OKC is leading 3-2 and could seal their first NBA Finals win since 1979. For Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers, it is about keeping the series alive - setting up a Game 7 - on Thursday. 

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) grabs a loose ball as Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) battle(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
NBA Finals Game 6 Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton, G

Andrew Nembhard, G

Aaron Nesmith, F

Pascal Siakam, F

Myles Turner, C

The Pacers got good news a couple of hours before Game 6 when guard Tyrese Haliburton — who is battling a strained calf that flared up in Game 5 — was cleared to play.

“We got a job to do tonight,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “We’ve got to get ready to battle a team that has been the best team in the league all year long. It’s a tough game. It’s an elimination game. There’s a lot going on.”

Thursday is also the 25th anniversary of the end of Indiana's last appearance in the NBA Finals. On June 19, 2000, O'Neal finished off that MVP Finals/MVP-scoring champion/league-champion season when he and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Pacers in Game 6.

If the Pacers avoid that fate Thursday and force a Game 7, it will be Sunday in Oklahoma City.

