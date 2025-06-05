NBA Finals odds: Who's winning - Indiana Pacers or Oklahoma City Thunder?

The stage for the NBA Finals is officially set up. The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are all set to take part in an unexpected but what seems to be rather interesting showdown. With the first game scheduled to take place in Oklahoma's Paycom Center, eager fans are already placing their bets on who has a fair and square chance of taking home their first win. Oklahoma City Thunder will face Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Anyone who believes that the Thunder weren’t the most obvious choice for taking this home is kidding themselves. From a dominant 68-14 regular season record to winning the Western Conference Finals in a resplendent series, the Thunder have dominated this season like no other. Defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in the opening round, defending champions Denver Nuggets in a seven-game playoff and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the WC Finals were added postseason victories that only stirred hopes further.

As of today, BetMGM’s odds are overwhelmingly in support of the Thunder with an 85% chance of winning.

2025 NBA Finals Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -700

Indiana Pacers: +500

Most likely series outcomes

Thunder in 5 games: +200

Thunder in 4 games: +325

Thunder in 6 games: +425

Thunder in 7 games: +500

Pacers in 6 or 7 games: +1200

Pacers in 5 games: +3000

Pacers in 4 games: +5000

With a stellar lineup of big names on the roster, the Thunder take over the Pacers in speed and defense with ease. Despite all the cards being placed in their pocket, league MVP and point guard for the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous- Alexander recently shared that taking over the Pacers will be no easy feat.

Although they did not rank among the top 10 teams predicted to win at the start of the season, the Pacers have made a slow yet tremendous run to the top. Their playoffs against Milwaukee, Cleveland, and the New York Knicks demonstrated that taking the team lightly would be making a judgment too fast too soon.

Eastern Conference MVP Pascal Siakam and point guard Tyrese Haliburton have held the ground steady for the Pacers who have proved to be the underdogs of this series. Their ability to circumvent the toughest of opponents through sheer skill has left fans in awe. Only time will tell if this lucky streak will allow them to lift the cup.

Here is the full schedule for the NBA Finals:

· Game 1: Pacers at Thunder - Thursday, June 5, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 2: Pacers at Thunder - Sunday, June 8, 8:00 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 3: Thunder at Pacers - Wednesday, June 11, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 4: Thunder at Pacers - Friday, June 13, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 5: Pacers at Thunder - Monday, June 16, 8:30 PM ET (ABC) if necessary

· Game 6: Thunder at Pacers - Thursday, June 19, 8:30 PM ET (ABC) if necessary

· Game 7: Pacers at Thunder - Sunday, June 22, 8:00 PM ET (ABC) if necessary

(We do not promote betting or gambling. This article is just for informational purpose)

By Stuti Gupta