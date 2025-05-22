NBA MVP voting rigged? Here's how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beat Nikola Jokic

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to be named the NBA MVP for the 2024-25 season, ESPN reported, citing sources. After the report was out, several fans claimed that the voting was rigged and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic deserved the honor. ‘Worst MVP’ started trending on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beat Nikola Jokic for NBA MVP(AP)

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and five rebounds per game. His first MVP award comes after he was ranked fifth in the MVP voting in 2023 and second last season.

How does the NBA MVP voting work?

The NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) is determined by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. These voters submit a ballot with their top five MVP choices, and points are awarded on a scale of 10-7-5-3-1 for first through fifth place, respectively. The player who accumulates the most total points becomes the MVP.

Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won over Nikola Jokic

The MVP decision may have hinged on Shai’s leadership of the Oklahoma City Thunder to a historic 68-14 record, his league-leading scoring, and his two-way impact, which edged out Jokic’s unprecedented statistical dominance for the Denver Nuggets.

Thunder's dominance

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a 68-14 record, the best in the NBA and a franchise record, clinching the Western Conference’s top seed by mid-March. This 18-win gap over Jokic’s Nuggets (50-32, fourth seed) must be a decisive factor.

Denver, on the other hand, faced inconsistencies, with a weaker supporting cast and a midseason coaching change. Nikola Jokic was still able drag the Nuggets to 50 wins.

Shai’s scoring and two-way play

The OKC guard led the NBA in scoring with 32.7 points per game on 51.9% field goal shooting and 63.7% true shooting. He set an NBA record with 72 consecutive 20-point games, surpassing Michael Jordan’s streak, and led the league in 20-, 30-, 40-, and 50-point games.

Shai’s defensive contributions set him apart. At 6’6” with a 6’11” wingspan, he ranked second in steals (1.9 per game), top 25 in blocks (1.0), and fifth in defensive rating among regulars.

Jokic’s case and why it fell short

Nikola Jokic's 2024-25 was arguably the greatest statistical season ever, with a triple-double average, 41.7% three-point shooting, and a record-shattering PER. He ranked top three in points, rebounds, assists, and steals, a feat no player has matched, and his 61-point triple-double was the season’s highest-scoring game.

He operated with less talent, as Denver’s depth faltered and key teammates underperformed. However, Nuggets’ fourth seed and 50 wins paled against OKC’s dominance.