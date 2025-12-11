Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
Philip Rivers-Colts update: New QB reveals jersey number, makes sweet gesture for Daniel Jones

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 01:37 am IST
Philip Rivers has joined the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad(AP)
Philip Rivers has decided on his jersey number for what could be a stunning comeback with the Indianapolis Colts

Philip Rivers has decided on his jersey number for what could be a stunning comeback with the Indianapolis Colts. The 44-year-old Hall of Fame hopeful is coming out of retirement and wants one more shot at winning that elusive Super Bowl ring.

Just hours after the Colts announced that the Rivers signing was official, and he is joining the practice squad, the eight-time Pro Bowler addressed reporters.

“Something about it excited me and it's kind of one of those deals, the door opens and you either walk through it and find out if you can do it or you run from it,” he said. “I know there's risk involved, what may or may not happen, but the only way to find out is going for it.”

Rivers has joined the team days after starter Daniel Jones tore his Achilles tendon and is set to miss the rest of the season. Riley Leonard replaced Jones, but it is unclear whether the rookie will play vs the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Rivers spoke about the phone call he received. “Immediately the competitor in you, you get excited, like, ‘Are you serious?’ I know routes on air is not playing the position on Sunday afternoon, I do know that. But I don't have any reservations about going there and throwing and doing that stuff, it feels good. So we're going to take it one day at a time, but I'm excited. I feel good.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen said it was possible Rivers could start Sunday, depending on how things go this week.

Philip Rivers then revealed that he texted Daniel Jones to get permission to wear No. 17. Daniel told him, “Heck yeah, go for it.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2023, remains on injured reserve with a fractured orbital bone and Indy finally promoted veteran Brett Rypien from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday. Rypien hasn't started a game since 2023.

(With AP inputs)

    Yash Nitish Bajaj

    Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.

