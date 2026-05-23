Rashee Rice headed to jail for 30 days: Will the NFL suspend him again?

Rashee Rice's future is clouded with uncertainty after he tested positive for marijuana, violating the terms of his probation for his role in a road crash on a Dallas highway two years ago that injured several people and also handed him a six game suspension in NFL last season, reported ESPN.

Rashee Rice find himself once again in legal trouble after violating the terms of his probation for his role in a road crash on a Dallas highway.(Getty Images via AFP)

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While the next season is still more than three months away, Rashee Rice is expected to feel the immediate impact of his 30-day jail sentence during the offseason program. The Kansas City Chiefs have scheduled OTA workouts for May 26–28 and June 1–3, while the team’s mandatory minicamp is set for June 9–11.

Rice, who was sentenced on Monday, May 18, will be unable to participate in either phase of the offseason activities, reported ESPN. With his release reportedly scheduled for June 16, both OTAs and minicamp will already have concluded by the time he is eligible to return. The Chiefs and the NFL have declined to comment on the matter, although the team has contacted the league regarding the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} However, on a positive note, Rice's punishment may not significantly impact his immediate commitments to the team, as the player underwent surgery on his right knee to remove loose debris that was causing inflammation just a week before the sentencing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, on a positive note, Rice's punishment may not significantly impact his immediate commitments to the team, as the player underwent surgery on his right knee to remove loose debris that was causing inflammation just a week before the sentencing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That cleanup surgery was already expected to sideline him for a couple of months, with the anticipation that he would rejoin the team later in the summer. But now that he is in jail for a month where he will be denied any medical care and rehabilitation, his return may be further delayed as it will take time for him to fully recover from the surgery. What landed Rashee Rice in legal trouble in the first place? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That cleanup surgery was already expected to sideline him for a couple of months, with the anticipation that he would rejoin the team later in the summer. But now that he is in jail for a month where he will be denied any medical care and rehabilitation, his return may be further delayed as it will take time for him to fully recover from the surgery. What landed Rashee Rice in legal trouble in the first place? {{/usCountry}}

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Rashee Rice's legal troubles began in 2024 when his speeding Lamborghini crashed into several cars on Dallas' North Central Expressway, injuring several people. He fled the scene with his partner, Theodore Knox, and three others, but the incident was captured on video.

Less than two weeks after the crash, Rice accepted full responsibility and issued a public apology before surrendering to authorities at the Glenn Heights Police Department following the issuance of an arrest warrant.

Read More: NFL: Chiefs’ early primetime games not tied to Patrick Mahomes’ knee recovery

In July 2025, the 26-year-old wide receiver pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges and received deferred adjudication along with five years of probation. However, less than a year later, he was found to have violated the terms of that probation.

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As of now, no additional suspension from the NFL has been reported for the latest violation. Since Rice is expected to serve only a 30-day jail sentence and the NFL season is currently in its offseason phase, he could still return and rejoin the Kansas City Chiefs later in the summer.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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