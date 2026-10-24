Ric Flair hospitalized after Florida restaurant fall hours after revealing blood clot diagnosis

Ric Flair was taken to the hospital after he fell outside a restaurant in Florida on Friday. This came hours after he told fans he could not fly because of a blood clot, as per TMZ.

What happened outside the restaurant

Ric Flair was taken to the hospital after a fall outside a restaurant in Tampa, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

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According to TMZ, Flair was at Wagamama in Tampa on Friday morning. He got up from the bar and left his phone and drink behind. He then walked across the street.

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And he suddenly fell while he was outside and hurt his face.

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His injuries

According to TMZ’s sources, Flair cut his head and eye open in the fall. His eye was bleeding a lot. He may also have a concussion.

He was put in an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

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The 77-year-old WWE Hall of Famer had cancelled his appearance at Washington State Horror Con.

The event runs from October 23 to 25 in Puyallup, Washington.

Flair shared a health update on X. He said his doctors have limited his travel to three or four hours, so the trip to Seattle was not possible. He said sorry to his agent, Steve Solomon, the convention organizers, Big Event NY, and his fans.

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In his post, Flair wrote: “Unfortunately, I Am Dealing With A Blood Clot In My Leg, And My Doctors Have Limited My Travel To 3–4 Hours. Seattle Falls Outside That Range, And As Disappointed As I Am, I Have To Put My Health And Recovery First.”

He also said: “Blood Clots Are Extremely Serious And Can Be Life-Threatening. We Have Seen This Recently With Jalen Hurts And The Complications Involving Blood Clots In His Lungs. It Is A Reminder That This Is Not Something To Take Lightly, And I Must Follow Medical Advice.”