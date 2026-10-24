Vincent Kompany hospitalized after collapsing at Bayern training ground; prayers pour in

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany was rushed to hospital after collapsing while watching a training session involving the club’s Under-23 side on Friday. Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany was rushed to hospital after collapsing while watching a training session. (AFP)

The Belgian manager was airlifted from the training ground after feeling unwell during the session.

Vincent Kompany remains under hospital observation The team confirmed Kompany’s status on social media with a statement.

“Vincent Kompany under medical care

Vincent Kompany required medical attention after collapsing during an FC Bayern reserve team training session on Friday. The first-team head coach was watching the second string’s session,” the statement read.

Also read | Bruno Fernandes questions Michael Carrick’s tactics, Manchester United manager hits back after Como loss

The club further confirmed that Kompany is undergoing extensive medical examinations at the hospital and will remain under medical supervision.

In the meantime, his coaching staff will take charge of training sessions and match preparations until further notice.

Former clubs join rivals in sending wishes Messages of support and wishes for a speedy recovery soon poured in for the 40-year-old manager.

Among the early messages was one from the club where Kompany spent much of his playing career and built a lasting legacy. “Everyone at Manchester City is wishing a speedy recovery to our former captain and Club legend, Vincent Kompany… Get well soon, Vinny,” Manchester City tweeted on X.