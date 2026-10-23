Florida rapper Billy Adams III convicted of killing pregnant girlfriend seeks death penalty
Billy Adams III, known as Ace NH, has asked a Florida court to sentence him to death for the killing of pregnant girlfriend Alana Sims and her unborn child.
Billy Adams III, a 28-year-old Tampa-based rapper professionally known as Ace NH, has submitted a handwritten letter to a Florida court requesting capital punishment.
This request follows his conviction in connection with the tragic January 2023 deaths of his pregnant girlfriend, Alana Sims, and her unborn baby. The letter, officially filed on October 12, 2026, comes after a jury determined that life imprisonment was appropriate for Sims' death, yet voted 8–4 to recommend the death penalty specifically for the loss of her unborn child.
Billy Adams III killed Alana Sim in 2023
Billy Adams III fatally shot Alana Sims, 22, in 2023 — just days after she had planned to celebrate his acquittal in a separate double-murder case, reported WTSP-TV. He took her life because he felt unprepared to become a father to her unborn child. However, it was later discovered the child was not biologically his.
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According to FOX 13 Tampa Bay, Adams made a specific request to skip any further mitigation arguments during his December 1 sentencing hearing. "I don't want my lawyers to present any mitigation or arguments at this hearing, and I am asking this court to sentence me to what the jury voted for," he wrote.
Billy Adams III urges lawyers to respect his decision
He went on to explain that his legal team had discussed mitigation options and what it would mean to waive them, and he expressed that he was comfortable with a death penalty sentence. The rapper also requested that his attorneys honor his decision when they took part in the court proceedings.
Criminal defense attorney Anthony Rickman, who has no connection to this particular case, shared his thoughts with FOX 13 about how someone facing a lifetime in prison might see execution differently. "You're not getting old and gray behind bars," Rickman explained, offering insight into what might drive such a choice. He was careful to note that he wasn't speaking to Adams' specific reasons for his decision.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More