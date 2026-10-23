Devils land Connor Hellebuyck from Jets in blockbuster trade as New Jersey’s salary cap burden increases

In exchange, New Jersey sent forwards Dawson Mercer, Nick Bjugstad and Alexander Command, along with goaltender Nico Daws. The Devils also included their second-round selection in the 2029 NHL Draft and seventh-round pick in 2027 as part of the deal.

The goaltender had requested a trade from Winnipeg over the summer and was later suspended, leaving him yet to appear in a game this season.

The New Jersey Devils, led by general manager Sunny Mehta, have reportedly landed a major addition in goal by acquiring Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

The deal was finalized on the same day Hellebuyck’s suspension, which began on September 16, was set to expire. The goaltender had been expected to report back to the Winnipeg Jets once the suspension ended.

However, with the trade sending him to New Jersey, the 33-year-old goaltender will not be returning to the Jets as previously anticipated.

Devils make a major investment in goal The move represents a major development for Hellebuyck, one of the NHL’s top goaltenders, while giving the Devils an immediate boost between the pipes.

"Because there is randomness at the (goaltending) position, I'm reluctant to invest significant assets there instead of in areas where the results may be more predictable," Mehta told NHL.com last month.

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For Winnipeg, the trade offers a way to put the offseason turmoil behind them and shift their focus back to hockey after a strong start to the season.

New Jersey Devils' salary cap outlook The Devils had approximately $1.3 million in available cap space before completing the deal. Jake Allen is signed through the 2029-30 season with an annual cap hit of $1.8 million, while Nico Daws carries a $1.1 million cap hit through 2027-28.

Hellebuyck’s contract runs through the 2030-31 season and carries an $8.5 million annual cap hit. According to PuckPedia, the transaction increased New Jersey’s overall cap commitments by a net $1.65 million.

Hellebuyck’s career achievements and stats Hellebuyck captured Olympic gold with Team USA in February, teaming up with Devils star Jack Hughes during the tournament. The veteran goaltender is also a three-time Vezina Trophy winner and a former league MVP. Across his NHL career, he has compiled a 345-208-55 record, a 2.58 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

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Hellebuyck has recorded 45 shutouts over his NHL career, while his personal best came in the 2024-25 season, when he secured 47 wins—the second-highest single-season total in league history.