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Gronk teases Travis Kelce–Taylor Swift wedding plans; ‘energy on dance floor’

Rob Gronkowski adds excitement to the rumored wedding of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, hinting at a high-energy celebration

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 02:13 pm IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski has added fresh intrigue to the rumored wedding of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, teasing the kind of high-energy celebration fans can expect. As the Taylor Swift andTravis Kelces wedding is approaching, the speculations around the guest lists are taking place. Gronkowski, when asked a question about his invitation, played coy. However, he might have revealed more about the ‘vibe’ of the wedding.

Is Rob Gronkowski invited?

Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski recently spoke about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding(Getty Images via AFP)

In an interview with PageSix, he teased that he would bring his energy to the dance floor. He spoke to the outlet while promoting the 2026 Gronk Beach Presented by DoorDash event. About his invite to the wedding, he remained tight lipped,” I may or may not be invited to the wedding.”

Read More: Kylie Kelce snaps over Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding questions: 'Stop asking me!'

However, he teased that if he had been invited he would be “bringing Gronk Beach energy” to the reception. “There’s no doubt about that, so he may want to invite me because I bring the juice … to the dance floor,” he said.

The two met at the Gronk beach

Amid the speculations, the ‘Traylor” wedding remains one of the most anticipated weddings of the year. Each and every upcoming detail, whether confirmed or not, is deemed to attain widespread attention.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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