Ronaldo breaks down in tears after Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League win; dramatic moment captured on video

The three-year-long wait finally came to an end for Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr won the Saudi Pro League championship with an astounding victory against Damac FC on Thursday. The hosts secured a 4-1 win at Alawwal Park in Riyadh, where the Portuguese captain scored twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the trophy after winning the Saudi Pro League title at the end of the football match against Damac at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh on May 21, 2026. (AFP)

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For the 41-year-old striker, the title-winning moment was a major sense of relief after spending more than three years with Al-Nassr since arriving in 2023, while the club narrowly missed out on the championship in recent seasons.

He was visibly emotional, breaking into tears before lifting the trophy, with his hands covering his tear-filled face in a moment of pure joy. Jorge Jesus substituted Cristiano Ronaldo in the closing stages of the match, and the Portuguese star could be seen in tears while sitting on the bench.

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{{^usCountry}} Ronaldo netted both of his goals in the second half, including a stunning free-kick, scoring first in the 62nd minute before adding another in the 80th. His brace moved him to 974 career goals as he continues his pursuit of the historic 1,000-goal milestone. How high were the stakes for Al-Nassr on the final matchday? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ronaldo netted both of his goals in the second half, including a stunning free-kick, scoring first in the 62nd minute before adding another in the 80th. His brace moved him to 974 career goals as he continues his pursuit of the historic 1,000-goal milestone. How high were the stakes for Al-Nassr on the final matchday? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Al-Nassr were leading 2-1 at the time, thanks to earlier goals from Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman, but another goal from Damac could have seriously threatened their title hopes, as a draw would not have been enough. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Al-Nassr were leading 2-1 at the time, thanks to earlier goals from Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman, but another goal from Damac could have seriously threatened their title hopes, as a draw would not have been enough. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The away team was battling to stay clear of the relegation zone, but the defeat ultimately confirmed their relegation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The away team was battling to stay clear of the relegation zone, but the defeat ultimately confirmed their relegation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo makes it to his 6th World Cup roster as Portugal announce squad for 2026 edition {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo makes it to his 6th World Cup roster as Portugal announce squad for 2026 edition {{/usCountry}}

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In the other game played simultaneously, Al-Hilal defeated Al-Fayha to finish the season with 84 points in second place. Had Al-Nassr settled for a draw, they would have ended level on points with Al-Hilal but lost the title on head-to-head record.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr overcame recent heartbreaks

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr had endured heartbreak in their previous outing after losing the AFC Champions League Two final to Japanese side Gamba Osaka.

They also missed the chance to secure the league title earlier in their previous Saudi Pro League game against Al-Hilal, where they were leading until a costly defensive mix-up resulted in an own goal and a draw, pushing the title race to the final-day fixture.

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This marked the eighth league title of Cristiano Ronaldo’s career across four different countries, having previously won championships with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Also read: Ronaldo once carried Portugal. At 41, their deepest World Cup squad may finally know how to carry him

The Portuguese superstar will now likely turn his attention toward what could be his final attempt at winning the FIFA World Cup with the Portugal national football team next month — the one major trophy still missing from his collection.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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