    Benzema joins Al-Hilal to present threat to Ronaldo's title hopes

    Published on: Feb 03, 2026 3:27 AM IST
    AP
    France icon Karim Benzema swapped one Saudi club for another on Monday when joining Al-Hilal from rival Al-Ittihad — a move that could be bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo.

    The former Ballon d'Or winner has joined Saudi Pro League leader Al-Hilal, which is one point ahead of Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

    Ronaldo is still waiting for his first league title since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2022 and has seen his main rival strengthen with the addition of five-time Champions League winner Benzema.

    The former Real Madrid striker, a teammate of Ronaldo's at the Spanish giant. led Al-Ittihad to the title last year, as well as the King's Cup.

    Al-Hilal is Saudi Arabia's most successful team with 21 league titles and four Asian Championships.

    Last year it stunned Manchester City at the Club World Cup 4-3 and knocked out Pep Guardiola's team.

    Coached by two-time Champions League finalist Simone Inzaghi, it represents a major threat to Ronaldo's hopes of being crowned league champion after sparking a wave of top soccer players — including Benzema — to move to the Saudi league.

    Benzema's deal comes at a time when there are reports Ronaldo is unhappy about a lack of transfer activity from Al-Nassr.

    Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is the majority owner of Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr.

    Al-Hilal is accustomed to making spectacular signings, having lured Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023. It previously tried to sign Kylian Mbappe for a world record $332 million and last year moved for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

    Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after leaving Man United as a free agent in 2022. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has become the face of soccer in Saudi Arabia but his only trophy has been the Arab Champions Cup.

    He was absent from Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match against Al Riyadh on Monday amid reports he is unhappy.

    James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

    soccer: /hub/soccer

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

    News/Sports/Football/Benzema Joins Al-Hilal To Present Threat To Ronaldo's Title Hopes
