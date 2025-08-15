Cristiano Ronaldo to play in India? Al Nassr drawn with FC Goa in AFC Champions League Two

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr have been drawn with India's FC Goa and two other teams from Iraq (Alzawra'a) and Tajikistan (FC Istiklol), in Group D of the AFC Champions League Two on Friday. The draw means Ronaldo, should he stay fit, is set to play his first professional match against an Indian club. There are slim chances of Ronaldo playing in India, too; the uncertainty stems from the player’s contract, which is said to feature a clause restricting his travel for away fixtures in the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr(HT_PRINT)

Regardless, Ronaldo will appear in the home match against FC Goa, which will take place in Riyadh. Both teams will face each other twice, as part of the home and away format used in the group stage. For FC Goa, the clash against Al Nassr is set to be among the most high-profile games in the club's history since it was founded in 2014.

Another Indian club, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, has been drawn in Group C of the same tournament alongside Sepahan SC (Iran), Al Hussein (Jordan), and Ahal FC (Turkmenistan).

FC Goa defeated Oman's Al Seeb to secure a berth in the AFC Champions League Two. The side fended off a late fight from the Oman side to win 2-1 in the tie. Dejan Drazic and Javier Siverio were the goal scorers for FC Goa.

Mohun Bagan SG had already booked their spot in the tournament after winning the 2024/25 ISL Shield.

Ronaldo in continental events

Last year, Al Nassr participated in the AFC Champions League Elite, where Ronaldo played in three away matches but skipped two, while missing another due to an injury. He played against Esteghlal FC, Al-Gharafa, and Yokohama FM in away games; notably, he skipped the round-of-16 away leg.

Over the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al Nassr sparked intense speculation, with many tipping a switch to the USA ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup in the country. Instead, the Portuguese legend silenced the rumours by extending his stay, penning a fresh deal with Al Nassr last month.