Cristiano Ronaldo in disbelief, dejected as Al Nassr denied title by late own goal, forced to wait for next match

Cristiano Ronaldo had to wait longer for his first Saudi Pro League title after Al Nassr were denied victory in dramatic fashion, conceding a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against title rivals Al Hilal on Tuesday night. Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated after Al Nassr's draw against Al Hilal. (X Image/@Cristiano) Al Nassr looked set to take a crucial step towards the championship before the game turned on its head deep into stoppage time. With the home crowd on the verge of celebrations, goalkeeper Bento failed to deal with a long throw-in and ended up diverting the ball into his own net in the eighth minute of added time. The mistake stunned the stadium and wiped out what would have been a title-clinching win on the night. Instead, Al Nassr were forced to settle for a draw in heartbreaking circumstances, with Ronaldo and his teammates left frustrated as the trophy race remained unresolved. Ronaldo was left in disbelief on the sidelines as events on the pitch unfolded in dramatic fashion, denying Al Nassr the chance to wrap up the Saudi Pro League title on Tuesday night. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner could only watch from the dugout as late chaos in stoppage time saw victory slip away.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese star took to social media after his team's late draw and wrote, "The dream is close. Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!"