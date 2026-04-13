Rory McIlroy's black flask in focus at Masters 2026: What's in it exactly? Details emerge

A seemingly ordinary black flask carried by Rory McIlroy at the 2026 Masters has drawn attention with reports revealing that the bottle contains a carefully planned protein shake. As the defending champion eyes a historic repeat at Augusta National, reports reveal that the protein shake is designed to maintain peak performance during long rounds.

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 12, 2026 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the 15th hole during the final round REUTERS/Mike Segar(REUTERS)

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McIlroy carries a protein-rich drink in the flask, forming a key part of his nutrition strategy during tournaments

It was reported that McIlroy aims for 180 grams of protein per day, using the shake to sustain energy levels and avoid fatigue during high-pressure play. On days when a proper meal is not feasible in between holes, he reportedly uses the shake in his flask to reach this protein goal.

Read more: If not Scheffler and McIlroy, these men could be slipping into a Green Jacket co

What is the mystery of the black flask?

The contents of McIlroy’s black flask are ordinary but intentionally mixed. Reports indicate the drink is a protein shake tailored to stabilise blood sugar levels and prevent energy crashes during a typical four-hour round of golf.

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{{^usCountry}} By consuming protein before carbohydrates, a method reportedly guided by glucose monitoring, McIlroy can maintain consistent energy and focus, particularly during the crucial final holes of a round. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By consuming protein before carbohydrates, a method reportedly guided by glucose monitoring, McIlroy can maintain consistent energy and focus, particularly during the crucial final holes of a round. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The research result came after McIlroy, in 2023, began keeping a close eye on his diet. He used a glucose monitor for several months to track his glucose levels and energy spikes. He said, “I found that my body responds way better to carbs if I’ve had protein first.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The research result came after McIlroy, in 2023, began keeping a close eye on his diet. He used a glucose monitor for several months to track his glucose levels and energy spikes. He said, “I found that my body responds way better to carbs if I’ve had protein first.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The strategy is supported by nutrition research. Studies have shown that consuming protein and vegetables before carbohydrates can help reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes and improve glucose control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The strategy is supported by nutrition research. Studies have shown that consuming protein and vegetables before carbohydrates can help reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes and improve glucose control. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Rory McIlroy's 6-word advice to daughter Poppy after Masters win; wife Erica ecstatic McIlroy defends Masters title {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Rory McIlroy's 6-word advice to daughter Poppy after Masters win; wife Erica ecstatic McIlroy defends Masters title {{/usCountry}}

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McIlroy’s emphasis on nutrition comes after a significant transformation in his fitness and training regimen over recent years.

The Northern Irish golfer, who completed a historic career Grand Slam with his 2025 Masters victory, has increasingly prioritised diet, recovery and endurance as key elements of his game.

As the defending champion at the Masters, McIlroy has drawn attention not only for his performance but also for his preparation, including a tightly managed routine and on-course adjustments during the tournament.

Coverage from The Guardian also highlighted his emphasis on mental clarity and in-round adjustments, particularly during high-pressure moments.

He said before the tournament began, “I’d like to think that I’ll play a little bit freer and I’ll play, like I’ve already got a Green Jacket, which I do.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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