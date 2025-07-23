Saints sign safety Julian Blackmon after Tyrann Mathieu's exit, spark debate online: ‘Can't replace…’

The New Orleans Saints were forced to think quickly on their feet when defensive back Tyrann Mathieu shockingly announced his surprise retirement from the sport on Tuesday (July 22). The team has now decided to sign a new player, Julian Blackmon, in his place. File photo of Julian Blackmon(X)

Ian Rapoport, an NFL insider, broke the news on Tuesday evening (July 22). “The #Saints have found their replacement for the Honey Badger, as they are signing #Colts FA S Julian Blackmon, sources say. Tyrann Mathieu’s retirement today led to a pre-camp roster move,” he wrote.

A look at Julian Blackmon’s NFL career

26-year-old Blackmon is now entering his sixth season in this league. His previous experience playing with the Indianapolis Colts is ending with 300 career tackles, 10 interceptions, 21 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles in 66 games played (62 starts).

He and Justin Simmons were the only two safeties to rank on Gregg Rosenthal's ‘Top 101 free agents available’ list. When it came to picking their latest team addition, the Saints opted to go for the younger option of the two, perhaps with the intention to help him slot in next to Justin Reid in the defensive outfield.

Last season, Colts played 874 snaps at free safety, 175 in the box, and 50 in the slot, compared to Mathieu's 700/268/57. Considering how he played with a torn rotator cuff last year after being injured in the Colts’ season opener, Blackmon may prove just as sturdy as Mathieu against the run.

Mixed reaction from Saints fans

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the announcement. “Everything the Saints do is so pathetic,” wrote one user. “Cant replace the leadership or knowledge. But the Saints did replace the production while getting younger Last two season,” another said.

“Julian will do great things with Saints!” a third noted, while a fourth chimed in, “Good move grabbing a talented free agent like Blackmon.” “He's solid, should have been picked up already... Won't be all pro but you can do worse as a starter,” yet another shared.

By averting the crisis on day one itself, the Saints will no longer be forced into pushing third-round rookie Jonas Sanker onto the field unless he proves ready for it during training camp.

By Stuti Gupta