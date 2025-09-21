Scott Frost reflects on time with Bill Belichick as UCF tops North Carolina Tar Heels: ‘Tremendous amount of respect…’

UCF coach Scott Frost had once played for Bill Belichick as part of the New York Jets from 1998 to 1999. Belichick and Frost greeted each other once again near UCF's 40-yard line Saturday, September 20, at the Acrisure Bounce House. But this time, they found each other in the opposite camps as the UCF Knights took on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Head coach Scott Frost of the UCF Knights recalled his time with Bill Belechick and the New York Jets. (Getty Images via AFP)

It was Frost who had the last laugh as his Knights thumped Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels 34-9. Frost had featured for the New York Jets when Belichick worked as the franchise's defensive coordinator, as per CBS Sports.

Also read: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: When and where to watch today's match in the US? Check streaming details

Scott Frost takes a walk down memory lane

Before the game between UCF and the Tar Heels, Frost opened up on his past association with Belichick. “Yeah, I was with Bill for two years. You know, I can't say enough about how intelligent he is, and how much football he knows. And that was before he went on a run as a head coach. So a tremendous amount of respect for what he's accomplished in the game,” Frost was quoted as saying by CBS Sports.

Frost had earlier coached UCF from 2016 to 2017. In his first stint with UCF, Frost had a memorable outing, and he secured an undefeated season in 2017, as per CBS Sports.

Meanwhile, six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Belichick’s tenure at the Tar Heels started with a season-opening loss to TCU. But they were prompt enough in making a comeback, having clinched wins against Charlotte and Richmond.

Also read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make surprising appearance at One805LIVE! concert after King Charles reunion

Match details

UCF's Tayven Jackson stole the limelight as he threw for 223 yards and scored a passing and rushing touchdown to help his side clinch a resounding 34-9 win against the Tar Heels. The Knights secured a 20-3 halftime lead and never offered any chance to their opponents to script a comeback.

FAQs

Who won the game between the UCF Knights and the North Carolina Tar Heels?

UCF Knights beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 34-9.

What has been the UCF Knights’ form this season?

The UCF Knights are 3-0 this season, following the victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels.