Sean Payton clears the air on Bo Nix's Week 1 performance: 'We're not going to…'

The Denver Broncos had much to celebrate in their first game of the season. Following a kick-off victory against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Sean Payton was asked about quarterback Bo Nixon’s performance in a media interaction. Payton, however, refused to focus on individual statistics and wanted to look at the overall team performance instead. Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos celebrates after Week 1 win vs Titans.(Getty Images via AFP)

“Here's the thing, though, and I appreciate the question, but we're not going to have a growth meter each week in Year 2,” Payton said. “He's in his second year. I love the player. I get a chance to see him every day. He can be a huge reason why we win games, and so we're not going to have that weekly meter. That's the first refused growth meter in Week 1. I mean, that's crazy.”

Also read: Broncos announce new stadium at Denver's Burnham Yard: Why was it chosen and how much will it cost

He was then asked about the Denver Broncos' lack of turnover and required improvement along the line of offensive drives since the defense’s six sacks played a crucial role in the team securing a victory, as reported by Clutch Points.

“Well, we won, that's the first thing. I thought he hung in there. He battled. Made some critical plays first in the second half,” Peyton added, speaking of Nixon’s resilience and ability to bounce back. “Obviously, he'll be disappointed with the turnovers, but it was a gutsy performance. Overall, his job is to lead us to score. I thought he played really well in the second half, and we won the game.”

By Stuti Gupta