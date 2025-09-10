Broncos announce new stadium at Denver's Burnham Yard: Why was it chosen and how much will it cost

The Denver Broncos on Tuesday announced that their ownership plans to move the team to a new stadium in central Denver's Burnham Yard. The Broncos' owners, Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner, announced the decision in a joint statement with Denver Mayor Mike Johnson and Governor Jared Polis of Colorado. The Empower Field At Mile High in Denver, Colorado - the current home of the Broncos.(Getty Images via AFP)

"Together, we are pleased to announce historic Burnham Yard in the heart of Denver as the preferred site for a world-class retractable roof stadium anchoring a dynamic mixed-use district," the statement said.

Here's everything you need to know about the stadium:

Broncos New Stadium: All You Need To Know

Why Was Burnham Heights Chosen?

In the statement, the Broncos said that Burnham Heights was chosen because it "represents a transformational opportunity to reimagine the future with deep respect for the rich history of the area." The Broncos are currently the only tenant at the Empower Field at Mile High, which was built to replace the old stadium in Mile High.

Axios reported that other locations, such as Lone Tree and Douglas County, were considered but were rejected eventually.

How Much Will It Cost?

The Broncos did not explicitly announce how much the new stadium in Burnham Heights will cost. However, the local newspaper Denver Post, reported that the stadium is expected to cost $4 billion. In the statement, the Broncos' ownership stated that the new stadium will be privately funded by the ownership and that it will bring no new taxes for the local community.

Also read: Titans temper expectations as Cam Ward era begins at Broncos

When Will The Denver Broncos Move To Burnham Yard?

The Broncos announced in the statement that they plan to move to the new stadium in 2031.

"While this is an exciting milestone, we recognize there is much more work to be done ahead of a targeted stadium completion for the 2031 NFL season, the statement read. "Today is not yet a celebration but rather a meaningful checkpoint reflecting years of research, collaboration and planning as well as necessary land agreements and feasibility studies."