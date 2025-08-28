Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes massive claim ahead of Week 1: 'Time to shine'

The Seattle Seahawks, after missing the playoffs for two years in a row, are prepared to come back this season with a solid championship-winning roster. Having finished with a 10-7 record last season, the team is aiming to do much better this year. Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on August 7.(Getty Images via AFP)

Coming off a stirring season with the Minnesota Vikings, Sam Darnold is in line to take over Geno Smith’s quarterback spot as Cooper Kupp travels north following several seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. It leaves wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a pole position to lead the Seahawks offense.

Recently, in an interview on The Pivot, Jaxon Smith-Njigba said that he's ready for the challenge.

"I feel like these guys don't know for real. ... I want to let them know... that I'm proving myself right," Jaxon Smith-Njigba said. "Every single day, I put the work in. I trust it. Time to shine.”

Expectations High From Jaxon Smith-Njigba

In the 2024-25 season, Smith-Njigba caught 63 passes for 628 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 100 receptions for 1,130 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. It earned him a first-time trip to the Pro Bowl. This year, the expectations are bound to be higher.

In his second season at Ohio State University, Smith-Njigba exploded with 1,606 yards and 9 touchdowns, and he set an NCAA FBS bowl game record with 347 receiving yards in that season's Rose Bowl.

He had a serious hamstring injury the following season, but the Seattle Seahawks still took him with the No. 20 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Seahawks are scheduled to face the San Francisco 49ers in their regular-season opener on Sunday (September 7).

By Stuti Gupta