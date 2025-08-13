Not just the Minnesota Vikings: 11 other NFL teams also have male cheerleaders in 2025

With the NFL regular season just three weeks away, excitement is building across the league. While preseason games are keeping fans engaged, an off-field development involving the Minnesota Vikings has stirred a mix of praise and backlash, even prompting boycott calls from some fans. Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn - The two Minnesota Vikings male cheerleaders for 2025.(Instagram/ Blaize Shiek)

This week, the Vikings announced that two male cheerleaders have joined the Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders (MVC) for the 2025 season.

"The Minnesota #Vikings Cheerleaders have two male cheerleaders for the 2025 season," ML Football shared on X. "The team announced Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn have joined their dancing squad for the season."

Fan Reactions

While many praised the move as a step forward for inclusivity and representation in the NFL, others expressed frustration, with some even threatening to cancel season tickets or boycott the team.

"This might be the dumbest move in NFL history. First male captains of a cheer squad… and talk of an all-male cheerleading division? Yeah, something smells off here," one fan wrote.

Another added, “The Minnesota Vikings has a man as their new lead cheerleader. As if you needed another reason to avoid the NFL and Minnesota.”

A third person commented, “Just don't watch the NFL and they'll have no choice but to change. I stopped watching after the Kaepernick debacle and have never watched it ever again. I love football, but I love my principles more.”

Also Read: NFL preseason riddled with injuries. Here are latest updates - from Rondale Moore to Jordan Love

Not Just the Vikings: 12 NFL Teams Have Male Cheerleaders in 2025

The Vikings aren't alone in adding men to their cheer squads. According to The Spun, 12 NFL teams will have male cheerleaders on the field this season, up from seven in 2024.

NFL Teams With Male Cheerleaders in 2025:

Minnesota Vikings

Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers

New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers