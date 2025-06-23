Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adds NBA Finals MVP to award list: What is the total prize money for all his prizes?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished off his MVP season with 29 points and 12 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy after defeating the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game Seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 22, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.(Getty Images via AFP)

With the win, Gilgeous-Alexander won the NBA Finals MVP award, topping his season, which had already been shining with various awards and titles. He won the NBA scoring champion award, season MVP, Western Conference Final MVP, and NBA championship title. It was certainly a legendary season for SGA and the OKC Thunder.

Here is a look at the prize money Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got for each of his awards this season:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander awards: How much prize money does each title carry?

The NBA Scoring Champion: This award does not come with a specific monetary prize. While the NBA has various prize pools for other competitions like the In-Season Tournament and the All-Star Game, the scoring champion is recognised with the award trophy and the prestige of being the league's leading scorer for the regular season. The recognition is a significant honour, but not tied to a direct cash reward.

The NBA season MVP: The best player in the NBA regular season gets the Kia Most Valuable Player trophy for his exploits. This award also doesn’t come with prize money from the NBA, as it is a prestige award. But players do get a significant bonus in their contracts for winning the prize.

Conference Finals MVP: Just like the other MVP awards, the Conference Finals MVP doesn’t get prize money with the award. It is also a prestige award that puts a player in the list of greats. And they could get a bonus for winning it if they have a clause to that effect in their contract.

NBA Champions: The winner of the NBA title gets a huge prize money, depending on the team’s record in the season. The Thunder walked away with the full $12.42 million—$828,000 per player, thanks to finishing the season with the NBA’s best record. That is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s prize money for winning the title.

NBA Finals MVP: The distinction of being the NBA Finals MVP is enough, and winning both this award and the season MVP just puts the player in the stratosphere of stardom. The NBA does not include a direct cash prize for Finals MVP in its official regulations. The glory is real, but the league doesn't issue a monetary award for this title.