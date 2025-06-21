NBA Finals prize money: How much Pacers and Thunder will earn

Winning an NBA Finals is more than simply glory and honor; it’s about the millions of dollars worth of paychecks credited to each player as well. The Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder have displayed an interesting run-up to the final game of the series on Sunday. Both teams now have a shot at securing the prize money they will be entitled to if they were to win come this weekend. But how much is this payment exactly? Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) reaches for the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Maddie Meyer-Pool Photo via Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

According to The Mirror, $34.7 million is divided among players from all NBA playoff teams over the postseason. This is a significant $1 million increase from the amount received by each player last year. The additional money received depends on the position a team is able to secure in the championship. The NBA Finals award $8,805,000 to winners and $3,803,000 to runner-ups.

If the Pacers win

Having finished fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record, the Pacers have already secured $372,000 to their credit as a result of their performance. This amount has further increased to $1.99 million as a reward for reaching the Finals and getting through the Eastern Conference playoffs. Were they to win the title, their total earnings from the championship would rake in $10.8 million. This amount could drop to $5.79 million instead if the Thunder were to close out. However, if they were to win Game 7 as well, the team would have $7.42 million to split between its players on account of winning two games in a row.

If the Thunder win

Reports suggest that the Thunder’s winnings could be slightly higher than that of the Pacers if they were to secure the championship title instead. Due to their impressive regular-season standings in the playoffs, the team has already received a bonus of $869,345 for scoring the best among 30 teams. They further added $761,000 to this record thanks to their record in the Western Conference and another $1.99 million for reaching the finals. Were they to win, the Thunder would be taking home the maximum amount of $12.42 million which equates to $828,000 per player.

Game 7 of the NBA Finals will be streamed on Sunday (June 22) at 7 PM ET on ABC and Fubo.

By Stuti Gupta