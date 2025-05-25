Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wildly booed after Shannon Jr outscores him in Game 3 | Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA MVP, was mercilessly booed by away fans during the Oklahoma City Thunder's blowout loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game 3 at the Target Center on Saturday. The boos only increased as the game progressed, especially since Timberwolves' star, Terrence Shannon Jr, outscored SGA and his other teammates. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves(Getty Images via AFP)

The chants against Gilgeous-Alexander were the loudest when the Thunder star stepped to the free-throw line. Fans yelled ‘free throw merchant’. The NBA MVP had a lot on the line on Saturday. The Timberwolves are on the brink of elimination.

Social media fans also went after the OKC star for his flop show. “Terrence Shannon Jr. has more points than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“As a basketball fan how could you genuinely root for Shai? Just disgusting basketball man,” another one added.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the game with horrendous stats - less than 20 points and four turnovers. Coming into game 3, he was leading the Thunder with 34.5 points per game through the series' first two games. He also is averaging 8.5 assists and four rebounds per game.

This week marked several special moments for him. He won the NBA's Most Valuable Player award and also made it to the NBA-All team.

"I'm going to be nice. Mark is insane," Gilgeous-Alexander joked, referring to his coach, ahead of the game. “Now, he's insane in the best way possible. He is so annoying with how particular he is with little things. ... He's so focused on the things that matter, and he does not let those slip no matter what.”

“And it doesn't matter if it's raining outside, sunny outside, I just had 100 points, I just had two points. He holds me to a standard that never wavers,” the MVP further added.