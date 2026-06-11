Shaquille O’Neal explains ‘respectable nepotism' after famous ‘three degrees’ inheritance rule for kids

Shaquille O’Neal has once again talked about money and parenting after explaining why his children must earn three degrees before they can access his wealth.

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Shaquille O’Neal smiles as he arrives at the arena before the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks in game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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During a recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, the NBA Hall of Famer spoke about the values he wants his children to learn and why he believes family wealth should come with responsibility. His comments offered a glimpse into the lessons he hopes will stay with his kids long after basketball.

Shaquille O’Neal explains his ‘respectable nepotism’ rule

During the podcast, Shaquille O’Neal shared the standards he has set for his children despite his enormous success.

“My kids are gated community gangsters yes,” O’Neal said. “They kinda got mad at this but I say, in order to touch Daddy’s cheese you gotta have three degrees because I believe in respectable nepotism.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then explained that education and hard work matter more to him than simply passing down money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then explained that education and hard work matter more to him than simply passing down money. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I also have to teach my kids we’re not rich, I’m rich,” O’Neal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I also have to teach my kids we’re not rich, I’m rich,” O’Neal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The former NBA star has spoken about this approach before. He has repeatedly said that his children should build their own careers and prove they are responsible before receiving financial help. While he is willing to support good business ideas, he does not believe in handing over wealth without effort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former NBA star has spoken about this approach before. He has repeatedly said that his children should build their own careers and prove they are responsible before receiving financial help. While he is willing to support good business ideas, he does not believe in handing over wealth without effort. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Patrick Mahomes contract: Chiefs make star QB first $500 million player with historic new deal Shaquille O’Neal shares $250 million inheritance story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Patrick Mahomes contract: Chiefs make star QB first $500 million player with historic new deal Shaquille O’Neal shares $250 million inheritance story {{/usCountry}}

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While explaining his point, O’Neal recalled a story that changed the way he viewed family wealth.

“I was with the Miami Heat one day and this article came out. The grandmother leaves the son $250,000,000. This kid’s on his knees scrubbing the bathroom floor and I’m looking at him. I’m like, hey man, didn’t your grandmother just leave you $250,000,000?,” he said.

According to O’Neal, the young man replied, “Yeah, but Dad wants me to start from the bottom. Once I saw that I was like, you know what, that right there is respectable nepotism.”

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O’Neal also used his own family as an example. In the podcast, he recalled his oldest son earning straight A’s and asking for a Tesla. Instead of agreeing immediately, O’Neal told him to look at Honda vehicles instead.

The story was another example of how he tries to teach his children the value of money rather than giving them everything they ask for. Over the years, he has repeatedly said that education comes first in his household.

The four-time NBA champion, who has earned multiple college degrees himself, has often explained that his children must show commitment, responsibility, and a strong work ethic before they can benefit from the wealth he has built.

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