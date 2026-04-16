Skip Bayless questions Cowboys’ draft strategy amid Rueben Bain Jr buzz

A new wave of controversy has emerged surrounding the Dallas Cowboys as media personality Skip Bayless ignited a debate over team owner Jerry Jones’ influence on the draft strategy.

Rueben Bain Jr. #4 of the Miami Hurricanes participates in the 2026 Miami Pro Day at Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables, Florida.(Getty Images via AFP)

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He argued that the team owner practiced his power to influence events behind the scenes to secure defensive prospect Rueben Bain Jr. with the 12th overall pick. Bayless’ comments gave rise to speculations that the leak of news about Bain’s reported car accident surfaced strategically when the pre-draft process was going on.

Reportedly, Bayless suggested that the Cowboys might have profited from the timing of the news coming out, or perhaps helped it happen, which would have let them get the former Miami Hurricanes defensive end at a better selection position.

Also Read | 'We wish Rueben Bain the best': Destiny Betts' family speaks out on fatal crash

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{{^usCountry}} However, it must be acknowledged that no official information has been presented that supports the claim. As per the rules, NFL teams are strictly prohibited to interfere in the draft process through medical or personal reasons. Bayless’ provocative theories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it must be acknowledged that no official information has been presented that supports the claim. As per the rules, NFL teams are strictly prohibited to interfere in the draft process through medical or personal reasons. Bayless’ provocative theories {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bayless is well known for his sports commentary and conspiracy theories and has framed the situation as more than a coincidence. The remarks also sparked a conversation across sports media platforms with analysts dismissing the idea of how quickly narratives are a subject to change during the draft cycle. Not the first time for Cowboys {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bayless is well known for his sports commentary and conspiracy theories and has framed the situation as more than a coincidence. The remarks also sparked a conversation across sports media platforms with analysts dismissing the idea of how quickly narratives are a subject to change during the draft cycle. Not the first time for Cowboys {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is not a standalone incident for the Cowboys. The team previously came under scrutiny during Jones’ era. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not a standalone incident for the Cowboys. The team previously came under scrutiny during Jones’ era. {{/usCountry}}

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Otherwise, Dallas Cowboys have often been linked to bold moves, surprise picks, and calculated risks designed to maximize both talent and value within the first round.

Bain’s accident

Bain was cited for careless driving after an accident that occurred at about 4am on March 17, 2024, on Interstate 95 northbound in Miami. The crash report states that Bain was driving a 2021 Land Rover SUV carrying three passengers — fellow Hurricanes football players Wesley Bissainthe and Nyjalik Kelly, along with a 22-year-old Georgia woman, Destiny Betts.

The story broke publicly just days before the draft, but it appears many NFL teams were already aware. Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, speaking to reporters Monday, confirmed his team had known about the incident. "We've known that for a while, so that doesn't really change anything from our standpoint," Holmes said.

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